Elevance Health announces its affiliates will offer affordable Medicare Advantage plans with comprehensive benefits and a simplified customer experience during Annual Enrollment Period

Medicare-eligible individuals can enroll in a plan starting October 15

Elevance Health ((ELV) announced today that its affiliated health plans will offer $0 premium Medicare Advantage plans with supplemental benefits to address social drivers of health to nearly 33 million Medicare-eligible consumers across the country.

"With inflation higher than it's been in decades, seniors and other Medicare eligible individuals are searching for a benefits plan that provides the greatest value," said Elena McFann, president of Medicare for Elevance Health. "Three-quarters of our affiliated health plans for 2023 have a zero-dollar premium and no co-pay for visits to a primary care physician. In addition to their affordability, our affiliated Medicare Advantage plans take a holistic view of health and contain extra benefits designed to enhance our members' quality of life."

Choosing the right Medicare Advantage plan is more complicated than ever. In some parts of the country, consumers are faced with dozens of plan options.

To help simplify the experience this year, Elevance Health affiliated plans will offer a single prepaid benefits card that can be loaded with spending amounts for different benefits under their Medicare Advantage plan and used at thousands of participating local and national retailers or via an online portal. The single card is intended to be easier for consumers to keep track of, instead of carrying multiple cards for different benefits.

"During the Annual Enrollment Period, consumers can choose one of our plans with over-the-counter drug benefits that help them save on the cost of hundreds of essential items such as pain relievers, cold medications, vitamins and first aid supplies," said McFann. "Other card-based programs could include benefits that help cover the cost of healthy groceries, utilities, telecommunication bills, assistive devices and out-of-pocket costs for dental, vision and hearing services."

Elevance Health affiliated plans also offer benefits that consumers can select to meet their specific needs, including in-home support to combat loneliness and health-related transportation services to ensure they can get to their medical appointments.

For the second year, consumers in Kentucky, Virginia, Ohio and Georgia will have the option of enrolling in a Medicare Advantage plan that provides a monthly grocery card benefit allowance at more than 200 Kroger stores to obtain nutritious food and over-the counter health and wellness items. In addition, eligible members will have access to a Kroger dietitian for nutritional assessments, and home delivery of up to 12 Healthy Pantry boxes of grocery staples.

For those who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid, Elevance Health affiliates will offer a Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) in 21 states next year. These plans include $0 Rx copays, and most provide additional benefits including dental, vision, hearing, over-the-counter, healthy groceries and more.

Nearly 1.6 million people are enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans offered by affiliates of Elevance Health in the mainland U.S. under brands that include Amerigroup, Health Sun, Simply Healthcare, America's 1st Choice, Freedom Health and Optimum. For this Annual Enrollment Period, Elevance Health affiliated health plans will expand to offer products to 2.1 million Medicare eligible consumers in 145 new counties and will add PPO plans in 210 counties in which 6.7 million Medicare-eligible individuals reside.

Elevance Health's affiliated health plans are HMO, HMO DSNP, LPPO, RPPO plans with Medicare contracts and contracts with the appropriate state Medicaid programs. Enrollment in Elevance Health-affiliated health plans depends on contract renewal. This information is not a complete description of benefits. Contact the plan for more information. We do not discriminate, exclude people, or treat them differently on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability in our health programs and activities.

