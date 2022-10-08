Submit Release
ASDSA's 2022 Top Advocates Recognized

Rolling Meadows, IL, Oct. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association (ASDSA) is proud to announce the honorees in its fourth annual Top Advocate program during the 2022 ASDS / ASDSA Annual Meeting. Honorees are chosen based on their contribution to various advocacy efforts throughout the year and demonstrated commitment to patient safety in the field of dermatologic surgery.

This year, the Top Advocate is M. Laurin Council, MD (St. Louis, Missouri). Additional honorees include:

  • Terrence Cronin, Jr., MD (Melbourne, Fla.)
  • Doris Day, MD (New York, N.Y.)
  • Seemal Desai, MD (Plano, Texas)
  • Catherine DiGiorgio, MD (Boston, Mass.)
  • Lawrence Green, MD (Rockville, Md.)
  • Arash Koocheck, MD (Paradise Valley, Ariz.)
  • Sarah Jackson, MD (Metairie, La.)
  • Sandra Johnson, MD (Greenwood, Ark.)
  • Geoffrey Lim, MD (Centennial, Colo.)
  • Vineet Mishra, MD (Nashville, Tenn.)
  • Rajiv Nijhawan, MD (Dallas, Texas)
  • Brian Petersen, MD (Denver, Colo.)
  • Kelley Redbord, MD (Vienna, Va.)
  • Anthony Rossi, MD (New York, N.Y.)
  • Samantha Schneider, MD (Reno, Nev.)
  • Divya Srivastava, MD (Dallas, Texas)

"ASDSA works tirelessly to center our policymaking efforts around patient safety issues throughout the year," said ASDSA President Sue Ellen Cox. "I am delighted to honor these Top Advocates who made valuable contributions to advance the mission of ASDSA and help protect patients. We are extremely appreciative of their support."

#  #  #

About ASDSA

With a membership of 6,400+ physicians, ASDSA is a 501(c) (6) association, dedicated to education and advocacy on behalf of dermatologic surgeons and their patients. For more information, visit asds.net/ASDSA.

Follow @ASDSAdvocacy on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram!


Kristin Hellquist
American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association
847-956-9144
khellquist@asds.net

