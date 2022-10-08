Submit Release
Government of Haiti’s Request for International Support to Address Humanitarian and Security Situation

We are closely following the worsening health and security situation in Haiti, particularly the ongoing actions by criminal actors that impede urgent measures to address the threat posed by the spread of cholera to the Haitian population.

In that context, we will review the Government of Haiti’s request in coordination with international partners and determine how we can increase our support to help address Haiti’s fuel shortage and security constraints, which are disrupting the flow of humanitarian assistance and support for lifesaving measures aimed at halting the spread of cholera.

