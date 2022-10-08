22nd Annual Maine Family Business Awards Presented to State’s Best Family-Owned Businesses
Awards Livestreamed by Family Enterprise USA, Wednesday, October 12, 6:15 – 8PM ESTPORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maine’s Institute for Family-Owned Business will host its annual Maine Family Business Awards on October 12 this year, with a livestream of the event hosted by Family Enterprise USA.
This year’s event is expected to attract an audience of over 500 family business members and is presented by MEMIC (Maine Employers’ Mutual Insurance Co.). The event marks the 22nd year of recognizing the state’s family businesses with awards. Since its inception, 97 Maine businesses have been recognized with awards from the group.
The virtual event will be livestreamed by sponsor Family Enterprise USA on Wednesday, October 12, at 6:15- 8 PM EST. Attendees can sign up by going to: https://mfba.awardsplatform.com/
Family-owned businesses represent about 80% of all businesses in Maine, according to the Institute. The Institute assists family-owned firms in meeting the managerial challenges and opportunities to operating and sustaining a successful family enterprise.
“We’re excited to be part of the awards this year for the best of Maine’s family-owned businesses,” John Gugliada, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Business Development, Family Enterprise USA, the livestream supporter. “It’s great to see the award spotlight put on important issues like community contributions, work environment, and family participation,” Gugliada said. “These issues are becoming critical to family-owned business success across the country.”
With seven categories, the awards this year will be handed out for such categories as business success, contributions to community, communication, and innovative business practices.
There are six other special awards to be handed out also, including the Renys Large Business Award (25 or more full time, year-round employees), the Chalmers Insurance Group Customer Service Award, the Shep Lee Community Service Award, and the Geiger Environmental Leadership Award.
Since its first public program in September 1995, the Institute has grown in its mission of providing support, networking, guidance, and forums to help family business operators better understand and appropriately face their challenges. Since 2008, the Institute has operated as a separate 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
About Family Enterprise USA
Family Enterprise USA promotes family business and job creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses, their lifetime of savings, and the issues they face running their businesses every day. The issues we fight for or against with Congress in Washington DC are high Income Tax Rates, possible elimination of Valuation Discounts, increase in Capital Gains Tax, enactment of a Wealth Tax, and the continued burden of the Estate Tax (death tax), and with the possible elimination of Step up in Basis. Family Enterprise USA represents and celebrates all sizes, and industries of family businesses and multi-generational employers. FEUSA is a 501.C3 organization
About The Institute for Family-Owned Business
The Institute for Family-Owned Business is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization committed to supporting, strengthening, and empowering family-owned businesses throughout the state of Maine. The Institute serves family business owners, executives, and employees through a wide range of continuing education programs, networking opportunities and consulting services. The Institute is a comprehensive resource for family-owned business.
