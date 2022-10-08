Submit Release
News Search

There were 290 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,596 in the last 365 days.

Emerging crossover artist Dian Saku collaborates with singer Pang Kuan on the single “HOME WAVE”

HOME WAVE Album Cover

Robot do everything

Gimme the home wave

Exhibition Poster

The single ‘HOME WAVE’ is leading a brand new music style.

UNITED STATES, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “HOME WAVE” is a futuristic electronic style song with a consistent "retro and sci-fi" theme, presenting a happy stay-at-home story: out of sheer boredom, a young girl portrayed by Dian Saku plays with her cat and drinks tea in her "home", in a daze, leaving the rest of the daily chores to the artificial intelligence, the robot.

With a clever mix of elements, a thoughtful arrangement and an imaginative music video, “HOME WAVE” tells a quirky and interesting story in Dian Saku’s voice, in which she portrays a character with a free soul, isolated in her home all summer. As a musician, Dian Saku establishes the multinational music groups DiAN and Question Children as a singer and producer and has released a series of singles with a combination of electrostatic oriental style and city pop romance.

People can never predict what wave will come next in the world, and in Dian Saku’s view, our look, sound and language will take on different states in the face of countless terminals.

Graduated from the Communication University of China with a degree in animation, Dian Saku has won several creative awards including the Tokyo App award Digital Garage Award during her master's studies in Japan, and founded a creative studio XL-Universe, starting to focus on artistic activities dedicated to the creation of new century characters and artistic expressions with Asian culture as the core concept.

Dian Saku presented her solo exhibition “勿体無” at the Echigo-Tsumari Art Triennale in 2019

Her music and art are inseparable from the prominent 'electrostatic field' worldview, which combines the influence of East Asian culture with novel ideas from a literature mindset. In 2019, she signed up with Modern Sky and founded two electronic music groups DiAN and Question Children in Japan.

To learn more visit: https://www.xl-universe.com/saku

Stream "HOME WAVE" on Spotify and Apple Music.

Media Relations
Coneberry
email us here

You just read:

Emerging crossover artist Dian Saku collaborates with singer Pang Kuan on the single “HOME WAVE”

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.