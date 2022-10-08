Emerging crossover artist Dian Saku collaborates with singer Pang Kuan on the single “HOME WAVE”
The single ‘HOME WAVE’ is leading a brand new music style.UNITED STATES, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “HOME WAVE” is a futuristic electronic style song with a consistent "retro and sci-fi" theme, presenting a happy stay-at-home story: out of sheer boredom, a young girl portrayed by Dian Saku plays with her cat and drinks tea in her "home", in a daze, leaving the rest of the daily chores to the artificial intelligence, the robot.
With a clever mix of elements, a thoughtful arrangement and an imaginative music video, “HOME WAVE” tells a quirky and interesting story in Dian Saku’s voice, in which she portrays a character with a free soul, isolated in her home all summer. As a musician, Dian Saku establishes the multinational music groups DiAN and Question Children as a singer and producer and has released a series of singles with a combination of electrostatic oriental style and city pop romance.
People can never predict what wave will come next in the world, and in Dian Saku’s view, our look, sound and language will take on different states in the face of countless terminals.
Graduated from the Communication University of China with a degree in animation, Dian Saku has won several creative awards including the Tokyo App award Digital Garage Award during her master's studies in Japan, and founded a creative studio XL-Universe, starting to focus on artistic activities dedicated to the creation of new century characters and artistic expressions with Asian culture as the core concept.
Dian Saku presented her solo exhibition “勿体無” at the Echigo-Tsumari Art Triennale in 2019
Her music and art are inseparable from the prominent 'electrostatic field' worldview, which combines the influence of East Asian culture with novel ideas from a literature mindset. In 2019, she signed up with Modern Sky and founded two electronic music groups DiAN and Question Children in Japan.
