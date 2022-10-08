Swift Bridge Technologies Launches Its New Centre of Excellence In Conjunction With 10th Anniversary
Swift Bridge Technologies’ expansion from the manufacturing activity to CoE, exhibits the capability of Malaysian company towards producing high value-added and complex products.”PULAU PINANG, MALAYSIA, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swift Bridge Technologies (M) Sdn. Bhd. (Swift Bridge Technologies), a Malaysian-based company focusing on designing, developing and manufacturing of High Precision Radio Frequency (RF) Coaxial Test Cable Solutions and electric vehicle (EV) automotive wire harness, announced the establishment of its new Centre of Excellence (CoE) in conjunction with the company’s 10th Anniversary this year.
With a total investment of RM10 million capital expenditure, the new facility of 10,000 square feet is equipped with design, research and development, and test lab facilities; and features the new 125GHz vector network analyser (VNA) test machine for design, research and development (R&D) activities. The establishment of the new CoE also aims to expand the company’s existing business to other potential new markets such as Germany and is expected to recruit an additional of 20 RF Engineers within the state.
Swift Bridge Technologies’ CoE was inaugurated by Y.A.B. Tuan Chow Kon Yeow, Chief Minister of Penang. The ceremony was also attended by Mr SK Chong, Group Managing Director, Swift Bridge Technologies, Y.B. Dato Haji Abdul Halim bin Haji Hussain, EXCO for Trade and Industry, Entrepreneur Development, Dato Abdul Latif Hj Abu Seman, Director General Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC), Encik Muhd Ghaddaffi, Director MIDA Penang, Puan Saudah Mat Isa, Director Matrade Penang, Puan Nurul Zahirah Ayob, Director SME Corp Penang, Dato Seri Wong Siew Hai, President MSIA, and Dato Seri Dr Ooi Eng Hock, Chairman 88Captains.
Y.A.B. Tuan Chow Kon Yeow, Chief Minister of Penang congratulated Swift Bridge Technologies on their great efforts and remarked, “The state government will continue to play its role in empowering the growth of our local SMEs, through various initiatives such as the SME Village, Smart Centre, Seed Capital Fund, Penang SME Go Digital campaign and more.”
“It is envisaged that such initiatives will catapult SMEs such as Swift Bridge Technologies to greater heights while also contributing significantly to Penang's economic growth, in line with the state's Penang2030 vision of becoming "A Family-Focused Green and Smart State that Inspires the Nation.", he added.
Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of MIDA responded positively, “Swift Bridge Technologies’ expansion from the manufacturing activity to CoE, exhibits the capability of Malaysian company towards producing high value-added and complex products. As the company thrives in making its way to the wider industrial ecosystem, other local companies are encouraged to leverage on Swift Bridge Technologies’ expertise through knowledge and technology transfer which in turn, will assist in developing market-ready talent and contributing to the employability of the country.”
“The establishment of this CoE is not only crucial for Malaysia’s economic growth but will also stimulate innovation and increase productivity in the country’s development of advanced technologies in the RF industry. It further affirms the Malaysian home-grown capabilities and talent in design, development and research activities while also aligning with the nation’s sustainable investment agenda by focusing on intensifying its research and development (R&D) which is an integral ingredient of Malaysia’s overall development strategy,” he added.
During the launching, Swift Bridge Technologies has also exchanged a Memorandum of Agreements (MoAs) with two companies namely Angkasa-X Innovation Sdn. Bhd., and Eclimo Sdn. Bhd. The formalised partnerships are anticipated to potentially generate a revenue of RM25 million to the company over the next five years.
Pledging their commitment to the growth of Malaysian electrical and electronics (E&E) industry by continuously creating innovative solutions for the advancement in connectivity technology, the company’s strategic plan focusing on R&D enables them to improve the sustainability of its business operations in the long run. Swift Bridge Technologies will continue providing a complete solution from concept to production to their customers. This includes the customised assembly that supports test and measurements, automotive, energy, industrial automation, and cuts across the E&E industry in different countries such as the United States of America, Canada, India and South-East Asia.
