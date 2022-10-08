Bakery Ingredients Market Top Players 2030: Bakels Group, Lallemand Inc., Kerry Group, Plc., Cargill Incorporated

Bakery Ingredients Industry

Key factor that fuels the growth of global market include busy lifestyle of people, which in turn propels the demand for convenient, time-saving bakery products

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bakery ingredients are the building blocks of finished bakery foods such as bread, cookies & biscuits, rolls & pies, cakes & pastries, and others. Increase in trend of healthy eating and rise preference for convenience food are the primary factors boosting the growth of the market. Prominent players and large corporates are developing their products to follow the consumer trends and boost the company growth to occupy major bakery ingredients market share.

Bakery Ingredients Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The global bakery ingredients market size was valued at $12,960.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $22,592.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The key factor that fuels the growth of the global market include busy lifestyle of people, which in turn propels the demand for convenient and time-saving bakery products. Moreover, growth in demand for Western-style diet in developing nations, and rise in trend of low-trans fat & gluten-free products fuel the growth in the bakery ingredients market demand. In addition, alarming obesity rates and increasing fitness-related concerns have shifted the interest of consumers toward healthier bakery food items.

However, inclination toward healthier cereals, such as oats, as compared to baked products and stringent regulations on the ingredients used in baked food products & international quality standards hamper the bakery ingredients market growth.

Players in the bakery ingredients market have adopted business expansion and product launch as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the bakery ingredients industry. The key players profiled in the report include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Associated British Foods Plc., Cargill Incorporated, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group, Plc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Dawn Food Products, Inc., Bakels Group, and Lallemand Inc. The other players in the value chain include Sdzucker, Taura Natural Ingredients Ltd., AAK AB, Tate & Lyle PLC, Corbion N.V., IFFCO Corporate, CSM Bakery Solutions, Novozymes, and Puratos Group.

Key findings of the study

By type, the dry baking mix was the highest contributor to the market, with $2,392.6 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4,286.9 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

By application, the bread segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $8,945.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $15,400.6 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

By region, Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $5,094.6 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $8,607.0 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.3%.

