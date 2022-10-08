Nose Expert Dr. Ira Savetsky Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Ira L. Savetsky is a board-certified plastic surgeon who specializes in aesthetic surgery of the face, nose, breasts, and body. His background includes an unrivaled level of education and training in aesthetic procedures and reconstructive, microvascular, and craniofacial surgery. Dr. Savetsky has trained with pioneers and leaders in plastic surgery at some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world. In addition, he completed a highly competitive plastic and reconstructive surgery residency at the NYU Hansjörg Wyss Department of Plastic Surgery — ranked as the number one training program in the country. Dr. Savetsky is also one of the few plastic surgeons in the country to undergo additional fellowship training in advanced aesthetic surgery at the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute, particularly in facelift surgery and rhinoplasty. This institution is widely regarded as the top aesthetic surgery fellowship internationally. Dr. Savetsky is extensively published, authoring over 50 peer-reviewed publications in top plastic surgery journals and over 30 book chapters in popular cosmetic surgery textbooks. He is also an editorial board member of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the number one academic journal in plastic surgery.

With an immense dedication to the field, Dr. Savetsky lectures and moderates at numerous plastic surgery meetings and has been recognized with various awards, including the Aesthetic Surgery Education & Research Foundation Grant and the Snyder Award for "Best Paper" at the Plastic Surgery Research Council annual meeting.

In addition, Dr. Savetsky serves on multiple committees — including the educational committee, where he helps develop the aesthetic face curriculum for the annual plastic surgery meeting of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). The doctor-patient relationship is paramount to Dr. Savetsky. He enjoys working closely with patients to help them achieve their aesthetic goals. When he is not in the operating room, Dr. Savetsky enjoys spending quality time with his beautiful wife, Lizzy, and their three children, Stella, Juliet, and Ollie.

