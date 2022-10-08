(Video) European Parliament’s Resolution Supports Iran Nationwide Protests

On October 6, the European Parliament ratified a resolution to support the Iranian people’s nationwide protests. This resolution comes a day after a statement by 132 MEPs supporting the Iranian people’s aspirations to have a democratic country.

On October 6, the European Parliament ratified a resolution to support the Iranian people’s nationwide protests. This resolution comes a day after a statement by 132 MEPs supporting the Iranian people’s aspirations to have a democratic country.

The resolution “Strongly supports the aspirations of the Iranian people who want to live in a free, stable, inclusive and democratic country that respects its national and international commitments on human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

The resolution “Strongly supports the aspirations of the Iranian people who want to live in a free, stable, inclusive and democratic country that respects its national and international commitments on human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

The resolution also strongly condemns the “widespread, intentional and disproportionate use of force by Iranian security forces against peaceful protestors and calls on the Iranian authorities to stop their systematic violence against their own citizens."

The resolution also strongly condemns the “widespread, intentional and disproportionate use of force by Iranian security forces against peaceful protestors and calls on the Iranian authorities to stop their systematic violence against their own citizens."

The resolution “Calls on the UN, particularly its Human Rights Council, to launch without delay a comprehensive investigation into the events that have taken place in recent weeks, led by the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran."

The resolution “Calls on the UN, particularly its Human Rights Council, to launch without delay a comprehensive investigation into the events that have taken place in recent weeks, led by the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran."

The European Parliament, Friends of Free Iran held a meeting with the Iranian opposition president-elect of the (NCRI), Maryam Rajavi, urging the world leaders to support the Iranian people’s right to self-defense against the regime’s increasing brutality.

The European Parliament, Friends of Free Iran held a meeting with the Iranian opposition president-elect of the (NCRI), Maryam Rajavi, urging the world leaders to support the Iranian people’s right to self-defense against the regime’s increasing brutality.

Protests erupted in Iran following the tragic murder of Mahsa Amini by the regime’s morality police. Since then, protests expand across Iran, for regime change.

The resolution underlined that “The prospect of change in Iran has never been this accessible It is time to recognize the right of the Iranian people to defend themselves & to overthrow this regime."”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 6, the European Parliament ratified a resolution to support the Iranian people’s nationwide protests. This resolution comes a day after a statement by 132 MEPs supporting the Iranian people’s aspirations to have a democratic country.

Today’s resolution “Strongly supports the aspirations of the Iranian people who want to live in a free, stable, inclusive and democratic country that respects its national and international commitments on human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

It also strongly condemns the “widespread, intentional and disproportionate use of force by Iranian security forces against peaceful protestors and calls on the Iranian authorities to stop their continued, systematic and unacceptable violence against their own citizens; demands that the Iranian authorities allow for an evidence-based, swift, impartial and effective investigation into the killings of all protesters, including bringing those responsible to justice.”

Protests erupted in Iran following the tragic murder of Mahsa (Jina) Amini by the regime’s morality police. Since then, demonstrations have spread across the country, with people calling for regime change.

The resolution “Calls on the UN, particularly its Human Rights Council, to launch without delay a comprehensive investigation into the events that have taken place in recent weeks, led by the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran; asks the UN Human Rights Council to establish an international investigative and accountability mechanism for human rights violations perpetrated by the Iranian Government.”

It also “Asks the EU and its Member States to use all engagements with the Iranian authorities to demand an immediate end to the violent crackdown against protests and the unconditional release of all those arrested for exercising their right to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly, call for an independent investigation into the deaths of Mahsa Jina Amini and dozens of protesters, urge the restoration of access to the internet and communication channels and encourage the abolition of compulsory veiling for women; calls on the member states to store, preserve and share available evidence, in line with the new rules of Eurojust, that may contribute to investigations, including cooperating with and supporting the work of the International Criminal Court.”

Today’s resolution also calls “on the Foreign Affairs Council to add Iranian officials, including all those associated with the ‘morality’ police, who are found complicit in or responsible for the death of Mahsa Jina Amini and violence against protesters, to the EU’s list of individuals against whom restrictive measures in relation to serious human rights violations in Iran have been imposed; reiterates that sanctions against the IRGC leadership must not be lifted; welcomes the Council’s adoption of the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime as an important instrument for the EU to sanction violators of human rights.”

It is worth noting that over 130 MEPs, in their statement on the eve of today’s resolution, underlined that “The prospect of change in Iran has never been this accessible. It is time to recognize the right of the Iranian people to defend themselves and to overthrow this regime, and to establish a free and democratic Iran.”

They also praised the Resistance Units and organized opposition for their “vital role in organizing and sustaining these protests while putting up a resistance front against repression.”

In addition, the European Parliament, Friends of Free Iran held a meeting with the Iranian opposition president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, urging the world leaders to support the Iranian people’s right to Resistance and self-defense against the regime’s increasing brutality.

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 61 65 32 31
email us here

European Parliament Supports Iranian People’s Nationwide Protests

You just read:

(Video) European Parliament’s Resolution Supports Iran Nationwide Protests

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 61 65 32 31
Company/Organization
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
(Video) European Parliament’s Resolution Supports Iran Nationwide Protests
(Video) Iran protests continue despite the regime’s intense crackdown
(Video) On the 20th Day of Iran’s Nationwide Uprising, Students Led the Protests
View All Stories From This Author