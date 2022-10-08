Europe Bancassurance Market 2022-27: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis

The Europe bancassurance market size reached US$ XX Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Bancassurance refers to the joint efforts between banks and insurance companies that enable banks to offer their customers financial products and insurance services. This business model assists banks in expanding their product portfolio and aids insurance companies in increasing their geographical presence. The most common bancassurance services include endowments, unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs), property, and health insurance plans.

The Europe bancassurance market is primarily driven by the growing financial, banking, and insurance sectors across the region. Besides this, numerous key players are engaging in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities and partnerships to create several growth opportunities in the market. In addition, a strong bancassurance strategy assists in the generation of significant incomes through management fees for the banks, retention of new and existing customers, and customization of products and services. Moreover, the market is also influenced by the agreements between multinational insurance companies and regional financial service providers. Furthermore, the rising number of brokers and agents in the European region is also anticipated to propel the market in the coming years.

Breakup by Product Type:

Life Bancassurance

Non-Life Bancassurance

Breakup by Model Type:

Pure Distributor

Exclusive Partnership

Financial Holding

Joint Venture

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

