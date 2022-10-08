Securance Consulting Launches Cybersecurity as a Service (CSaaS) To Help Organizations Maintain a Strong Security Posture at an Affordable Cost

Securance created a five-service security package to address businesses' fundamental security needs. CSaaS is budget-friendly and empowers small and medium-sized businesses to adopt proactive security strategies.

As businesses continue to grow and develop, so does the cyber threat landscape. Nearly every industry has embraced new security solutions to protect IT assets from emerging threats; companies must adapt quickly. In particular, smaller businesses that lack enterprise-scale budgets and resources, are at a considerable disadvantage in maintaining their security postures, implementing safeguards, and recovering critical IT assets in the event of a breach.

The Securance team has developed an innovative cybersecurity package that includes five essential assessments for businesses that need to secure critical data and systems at an affordable cost. The CSaaS items include a(n):

- External network vulnerability assessment and penetration test

- Rule-based configuration analysis of the Internet-facing firewall

- Email phishing test

- Privileged user review of domain and enterprise application administrators

- User provisioning review of one enterprise application

Over the past 20 years, Securance has served hundreds of clients in nearly every industry, all with unique cybersecurity needs, IT environments, and business requirements. Securance’s experts designed the CSaaS package to provide the assessments and insight organizations need to make lasting, cost-effective security improvements.

Cost Savings

CSaaS is a deal in the growing cybersecurity market. The five services, if purchased individually, would cost businesses at least $30,000. Securance bundles these services for a flat fee of $20,000 per year, with a commitment of three years. After the first year of service, customers can replace components of the package with similar assessments.

“The service ends up paying for itself,” said Gillian Tedeschi, vice president of Securance, “The financial consequences of cyber attacks are worsening. Remediation expenses are far more costly and time-consuming than taking preventative measures to protect your business.”

One of Securance’s recent clients, a large municipality in Virginia, was concerned with vulnerabilities in an internally developed application supporting government operations. As part of the CSaaS contract, Securance developed a plan to remediate security weaknesses within the application. This saved the government more than $20,000 in the short term (the cost of replacing the application with a commercial solution) – and, potentially, hundreds of thousands of dollars in the long term.

The chart below depicts the average amount of money spent on remediation efforts for five common types of attacks, versus savings that result from preventive measures and regular cyber assessments.

Organizations can save resources and time, and avoid costly damages and insurance payouts, by taking the necessary precautions to prevent a cyber attack. CSaaS positions organizations for secure growth by meeting fundamental cybersecurity needs at an all-inclusive, affordable price.

