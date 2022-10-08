Matenlo's Private Consortium Group Achieves Another Landmark Success

The name Matrix Engineering Logistics conjures up the idea the company engages in some kind of complicated technical constructions or maybe a streamlined trucking service. But the reality is this obsessively low profile firm’s core activity is the engineering of a global network of influential relationships and management of their capabilities and interests resulting in innovative solutions for complex situations.

For twenty years, Matrix Engineering Logistics (Matenlo to their clients), a think tank based consultancy and investor, whose members and partnerships draws on some of the biggest names in international trade and industry have forged a reputation for bringing to fruition problematic transactions others have consistently failed to complete.

With pipelines in politically unstable areas of the Middle East, mining operations in disputed areas of Africa, finance deals in technology, real estate and shipping globally, the Matenlo network has justified its reputation amongst the highest echelons of industry as the ultimate deal maker.

FDSI, a consortium of international food producers recently presented Matenlo’s next challenge, a problem rooted in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the sanctions which have been applied which remove nine million tons of the world’s most important fertiliser, Urea from the marketplace. Finding a way to fill that shortfall created a critical issue for these producers who tried every avenue to find a solution, but couldn’t.

Eventually they turned to Matenlo who once again achieved what others had been unable to, and while it was only able to negotiate and finance the creation of production facilities for six million tons per year, the available capacity has made a central difference to these food producers still being able to meet their global demands.

Financing and building new facilities at break neck speed in several African states while navigating a minefield (in some places literally) of potential regulatory and local challenges would tax most investors, but Matenlo’s success in traversing this labyrinth also created thousands of jobs in an area whose prospects of progressive employment were bleak.

“We are proud to have assembled a formidable team of experts in their respective fields and financial resources to commit over a billion dollars to the governments and local communities involved in creating this most important infrastructure, and are confident we shall continue on this course to fill any shortfalls which may remain,” said Leo Pappas, a leading principal at Matenlo.

With clients from around the world seeking their assistance to structure complex solutions to seemingly insurmountable challenges, Matenlo leads the way in applying innovation of thought as much as technology in each project it engages for its clients.

While many seek Matenlo’s creative thinking and effective relationships to overcome hurdles to conventional circumstances, the firm is also proud to work with its partners as an investor in ground breaking progressive formats, most recently taking a significant position in the almost science fiction-like concept of Electronic Vertical Take off and Landing (EVTOL) aircraft.

While this young industry hopes to achieve the goal of having electric and noise free flying taxis whizzing around major cities but 2026, it is still an arena with many unknowns and elusive regulatory pitfalls. However, Matenlo is trailblazing the way forward by supporting a two billion dollar venture to create Europe’s first capital city to engage a full scale national EVTOL network in Greece, while also supporting other innovative tourism and hotel projects in that same market.

While Matenlo has at times been accused of being secretive, the company maintains it applies a secure structure by which to protect the interests of its members and partnerships, the most valuable of its assets and the reason why it is able to procure the transactions it has successfully engaged. While it is based in Nassau, Bahamas, and operates internationally through a network of representative agents in Miami, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Rio de Janeiro, it also engages agents and partnerships in most regions of the world.

Accordingly it claims it has never faced a logistical challenge, political hurdle or financial obstacle it hasn’t been able to find an innovative solution to.

