Nana Ebana of Dynasty Healing Corp Expands Her Reach Globally

Philanthropist and entrepreneur, Nana Ebana, continues to push boundaries across industries in different parts of the world through humanitarian initiatives

Nana Ebana can be rightly described as “the richest female entrepreneur in the world,” with a net worth of over $1.1 trillion as of August 2021. However, the passionate humanitarian, actress, and many more, does not make the headlines only for her entrepreneurial prowess and business acumen but more importantly for her impact on the lives of people across the globe, especially as a life coach and advocate.

The business environment is not particularly friendly to the feminine gender and several studies have more than substantiated this claim. Therefore, it is always worthy of celebrating the feat of women who have risen against all odds to stand tall and make an impact in their respective industries. Consequently, the feats achieved by Nana Ebana, owner of State of Loc Nation, Author of Locs Linked to Spirituality: and The Importance of the Loc Journey is exceptional, to say the least.

Nana Ebana, the owner of Dynasty Healing Corp, adopts a unique approach to the entrepreneurial journey, putting a human face to every of her venture and ensuring she is impactful in every way possible. Ranked as "one of the most popular and commercially successful humanitarians and entrepreneurs in the world today,” Nana has shown the wealth in reaching out and giving back.

As the founder of NJS Hair Care, she has championed causes dear to underrepresented communities, recently joining forces with State of Loc Nation and Loc Community Association to bring awareness to the plight of State of Loc Nation. The goal is to recognize State of Loc Nation as aboriginals of the land and enable them to obtain housing, medical and other benefits allocated specifically for the aboriginal community.

Nana Ebana continues to grow her wealth and expand her reach, with a majority of her net worth attributable to the value of her various businesses including NJS Hair Care, Loc Community Association, Leading Grinds Coffee, Artist Admin Team, State of Loc Nation and Dynasty Healing Corp and various gold, resources and other investments.

For further information about Nana Ebana and her exploits as a humanitarian, entrepreneur, actress, mother, and everything in between, visit - linktr.ee/clementdynasty.

