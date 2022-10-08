Submit Release
Special Representative for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim’s Call with Republic of Korea (ROK) Special Representative Kim and Japanese Director General Funakoshi

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

U.S. Special Representative for the DPRK Sung Kim held a trilateral call on October 7 (KST) with Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Funakoshi Takehiro and ROK Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn to discuss the DPRK’s most recent ballistic missile launches and other dangerous and escalatory actions over recent weeks.

U.S. Special Representative Kim and his counterparts reaffirmed the importance of trilateral cooperation between the United States, Japan, and the ROK in holding the DPRK accountable for its destabilizing and unlawful actions, which violated multiple UN Security Council Resolutions and pose a grave threat to regional peace and security.  The officials shared assessments of the DPRK’s recent actions and agreed they would continue to closely coordinate their near- and longer-term responses, including with allies and UN partners.

