Highway 1 Bridge Replacement Project Wrapping Up near Swift Current

CANADA, October 7 - Released on October 7, 2022

An $18 million dollar bridge replacement project east of Swift Current is nearing completion. The multi-year construction project included two new overpasses, one on the westbound and one on the eastbound lanes on Highway 1 over the Canadian Pacific Railway.

"More than 4,000 vehicles use the Trans-Canada Highway east of Swift Current each and every day, making it an important transportation route, which is used regularly by commuters, the local agriculture sector, oil and gas sectors as well many transport trucks," Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors, and Rural and Remote Health Minister and Swift Current MLA Everett Hindley said on behalf of Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill. "This is an important project for our region as it will extend the life of these bridges for many years to come."

The project includes the full replacement of the existing overpass structure on the eastbound lanes and the rehabilitation of the bridge supporting the westbound lanes. Regina-based Graham Construction is the general contractor.

The new bridges will have a life span of approximately 75 years and are replacing two older ones that were built more than 60 years ago.

Construction on the westbound overpass began in January of 2021 with road work in August. Construction on the eastbound began in April of this year and will be complete by the end of the month.

"We would like to thank drivers for their attention and their patience during the construction period," Hindley said.

Drivers are reminded to observe posted speed limits in work zones and slow to 60 km/hr when passing highway workers and equipment. If you're planning to travel, check the Highway Hotline at www.saskatchewan.ca/highwayhotline, which provides up-to-date information on construction, emergency road closures, the status of ferries, barges and other road activities. Information is also available by calling 511.

This year's provincial budget included $55.2 million to upgrade or replace 15 bridges as well as about 100 culverts.

The Government of Saskatchewan is keeping its 10-year Growth Plan commitment to build and improve 10,000 km of provincial roads and highways. Planned delivery over the first three years is more than 3,500 kilometres, well ahead of the pace needed to meet our target.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested $11.5 billion in highways infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 18,400 kilometres of Saskatchewan highways.

