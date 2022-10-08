Welcoming Renewal of the Mandate for the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia

The United States welcomes the renewal of the mandate of the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia (ICHREE) at the 51st Human Rights Council session. We view the ICHREE as an important complementary mechanism to Ethiopia’s domestic accountability efforts. We continue to urge the Government of Ethiopia to grant the ICHREE unhindered access so it can be independent, effective, and transparent in discharging its mandate.

We are deeply troubled by ICHREE’s September 19 report, which found reasonable grounds to believe that parties to the conflict committed serious violations and abuses of international human rights and humanitarian law, many of which may amount to war crimes, across northern Ethiopia between November 2020 and January 2022. The ICHREE’s report reinforces our deep concerns about the resumption of fighting since August 24, which significantly elevates the risk of new human rights abuses by armed actors. We strongly urge an immediate cessation of hostilities and the start of AU-led peace talks.

The Ethiopian government and all involved in this conflict must commit to a comprehensive, inclusive, and transparent transitional justice process. As we have said from the beginning, any solution to the crisis must include accountability for those responsible, and the ICHREE will have an essential role in supporting such efforts.