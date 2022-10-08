Submit Release
Deputy Secretary of State Sherman’s Meeting with State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Alam

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Shahriar Alam.  The Deputy Secretary expressed condolences for the three Bangladeshi UN peacekeepers, who were killed in the line of duty on October 4 in Central African Republic.  The Deputy Secretary underscored the U.S. commitment to the people of Ukraine in the face of Russia’s illegal war of aggression.  The Deputy Secretary and State Minister Alam discussed the U.S.-Bangladesh partnership, as our two countries commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.  The Deputy Secretary reaffirmed the importance of promoting human rights and holding free, fair, and peaceful elections.

