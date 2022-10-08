Trendy Gardener, the ultimate curated plant shop, allows purchase of rare, normally hard to find plants – all readily available to anyone on any budget

Trendy Gardener brings the ultimate rare plants and sell them at a fraction of the cost, allowing customers all over the United States to select the plants they want.

The Trendy Gardener, a top curated plant shop, has earned recognition for bringing rare plants at a fraction of the cost and enabling customers to pick out precisely the plants they want to get.

"Through The Trendy Gardner, a leader in the reintegration of the natural world into modern urbanization, customers get to configure their plant box on the website directly, and it has a comprehensive list of plants. They also get to choose what level of plant box they want," says Hunter Frescoln, the founder of The Trendy Gardener.

Among the rare plants available are Philodendron Ring of fire variegated, Florida ghost mint variegated, Florida beauty, white knight, white princess, tricolor white knight and princess, glorious, splendid, melanochrysum, and Serpens.

The Trendy Gardener also has Anthurium warocqueanum, patriciae, forgetti white stripes, Radicans x luxurians. Syngonium strawberry ice, albo, aurea, and mojito.

Customers can now stay trendy with the plant shop's "Build Your Own Plant Box," a fully customizable plant box for everyone. The Trendy Pot Box, for example, has quickly become one of its best-selling products. This starter box is perfect as it offers everything customers need, including a 4" handmade marbled concrete pot and a 4" curated houseplant that will be pre-potted in nutrient-rich soil mixes. It would then be carefully packaged and delivered directly to customers' doors or available for local pickup.

"Plant delivery is what we pride ourselves on. Customers love our product, and we ship all over the United States. They can purchase and sign up to have a new artisanal concrete pot and houseplant billed and shipped to them every 30 days until you cancel," says Hunter.

‘Transforming ordinary places’

The Trendy Gardener has ramped up efforts to transform ordinary places into junglized spaces with its game-changing curated plant shop, which seeks to reconnect humans and nature one houseplant at a time.

Hunter says the team is on track with its mission to promote biophilic design to help inspire others while boosting awareness at the same time.

"We want to lead the way in providing reinforcement to a connection between nature and the built environment to achieve a more sustainable and harmonious relationship amongst one another through rare houseplants and propagation boxes," says Hunter.

Hunter cites the profound physiological and psychological benefits of biophilic design and the re-integrating of the natural world into modern urbanization. These include stress relief, enhancement of creativity and mental clarity, and improvement of people's overall health and well-being. Hunter says the team offers houseplant delivery to customers.

Crystal Burns, a verified customer, lauded The Trendy Gardener team for bringing out top-rated plants.

"Really lovely and unique plants and the owner is very helpful. I was able to source a wish list plant that I couldn't find anywhere else in the area," wrote Crystal.

Reece, another customer, thanked the team for its impressive customer service and super friendly staff.

"My order was packed perfectly – the plant and pot arrived in perfect shape. The customer service is also great – super friendly and helpful. Will definitely be placing another order," wrote Reece.

Aubrey Kagey, meanwhile, had this to say: "Beautiful, healthy plants came in on great timing, and more than anything, super nice and helpful."

Those who want to check out all live plant sales may visit www.trendygardenclub.com. Others who wish to learn more about The Trendy Gardener may follow its social channels for more information.

