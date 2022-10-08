Death of an inmate from Beaver Creek Institution (Minimum)

GRAVENHURST, ON, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - On October 7, 2022, David Faulds, an inmate from Beaver Creek Institution died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence for sexual assault with a weapon and second degree murder, which commenced on September 23, 1991.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) policy requires that the coroner be notified.

