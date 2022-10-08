IQDAX To Temporarily Suspend Bonus Program

Leading trading platform, IQDAX, is temporarily suspending its successful bonus program in order to focus on developing even more customer-centric benefits. The program will be suspended from October 15, 2022, with plans to announce further exciting developments for the customer to replace this bonus offering.

The bonus program, first launched in July 2021, was developed off the back of a surge in customer demand for its services. Offering its users the ability to access millions of dollars in additional benefits, it demonstrates the platform’s commitment to providing rewards to its customers. It has been a tremendous success for IQDAX and since its launch, more than $3 million was delivered to over one thousand traders, helping the platform reach its goal of being a user-centric trading platform.

In order to continue innovating, and offering fresh incentives and rewards, IQDAX will evaluate its offering with the aim to focus on delivering brand-new features which will become available to its customers in due course.

Angella Tran, Public Relations Manager at IQDAX, said: ‘Developing a user-friendly, customer-centric platform is our main priority and we’re continually focusing on how we can keep our offering fresh and truly beneficial to customers. The suspension of our bonus program will allow us to have a clear focus on what comes next for the company, which we’re excited to be able to work on and inform customers of when the time comes.’

Over the course of this year, the company has launched multiple customer facing benefits including an exciting NFT launch, which holders are able to trade with to generate additional income and allows them to unlock exclusive perks. The company has also developed a multi-lingual, user-friendly app which allows more users than ever before to experience the platform, and enjoy its seamless experience.

For more information about the IQDAX trading platform, visit: https://www.iqdax.com/

Media Contact

IQDAX

Angella Tran

+61480053940

Sydney

Australia