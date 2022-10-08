Submit Release
10/07/22 – FUNDING OPPORTUNITY FROM STATE LAND CONSERVATION FUND

Posted on Oct 7, 2022 in News Releases, slider
For Immediate Release:  October 7, 2022

FUNDING OPPORTUNITY FROM STATE LAND CONSERVATION FUND

(HONOLULU) – The DLNR, through its Legacy Land Conservation Program, is now accepting applications for grants to acquire and preserve land that has natural, environmental, recreational, scenic, cultural, agricultural production, or historic value, including park and trail systems that provide access to such land.  Approximately $5.9 million is expected to be available for awards during the current grant cycle.

 

The Land Conservation Fund is a valuable tool for conserving and protecting Hawaiʻi’s natural beauty and all natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations. Grants from the Land Conservation Fund support efforts by state agencies, counties, and nonprofit land conservation organizations to acquire land and protect resources for public benefit. 

Applications for land acquisition grants are due December 12, 2022. 

Application: http://dlnr.hawaii.gov/ecosystems/llcp/apply

For more information about the Land Conservation Fund grant process:

Contact (808) 586-0921 or email [email protected]

 

Media Contact:

Madison Rice

Communications Specialist

Hawai'i Department of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

 

