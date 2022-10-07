CalMatters CEO Neil Chase selected to join LION’s independent news board of directors

In summary Local Independent Online News Publishers is a professional journalism association for independent news publishers.

CalMatters CEO Neil Chase has been appointed to the board of directors for LION Publishers, an association that supports independent news organizations nationwide.

His new role exemplifies the work CalMatters does across California and the nation to support local journalism at a time when it’s so vital to our communities.

Chase joins DocumentedNY Co-Founder Mazin Sidahmed and The Yappie Executive Director Dan Hu in becoming part of the LION board.

“We welcome Neil, Mazin, and Dan to LION’s Board of Directors. These three continue our efforts to professionalize LION’s board of directors and move the organization forward as a leader in digital journalism entrepreneurship. They represent those at the forefront of non-profit news innovation and audience engagement,” said Tracie Powell, LION Publishers’ board chair and founder of The Pivot Fund. “We couldn’t ask for three better people to join in evangelizing our mission of serving independent community news organizations.”

Local Independent Online News Publishers includes 400 members across the United States and Canada. Most run local news businesses, but some also serve regional and identity-based communities across geographies.

“I’m honored to be in such good company on the LION Board,” Chase said.

The LION values center around journalism that is data-informed, equitable and inclusive, people-centered, system-wide thinking, transparent, iterative and collaborative.