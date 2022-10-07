The Sequoia Project Seeks Feedback on Draft TEFCA Facilitated FHIR Implementation Guide

Proposed Policy, Technical, and Process Requirements for FHIR-Based Exchange among QHINs, Participants and Subparticipants Released

/EIN News/ -- VIENNA, Va., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sequoia Project , selected by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC) as the Recognized Coordinating Entity (RCE) to support the implementation of the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA), released the “Draft TEFCA Facilitated FHIR Implementation Guide” for stakeholder feedback. This implementation guide outlines policy, technical and process requirements for Qualified Health Information Networks (QHINs), Participants and Subparticipants to exchange TEFCA Information using the Health Level Seven Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (HL7® FHIR®) standard.



“Since the inception of TEFCA, the health IT community has clamored for the inclusion of FHIR-based exchange,” said Mariann Yeager, CEO of The Sequoia Project and RCE lead. “Publishing this draft implementation guide for feedback is a critical step as we prepare to launch FHIR pilots later this year.”

Stakeholders are encouraged to review the draft document and submit feedback via the RCE website now through November 7, 2022. All stakeholder feedback will be thoughtfully considered as the RCE develops and publishes the final TEFCA Facilitated FHIR Implementation Guide Version 1.

Additionally, on Tuesday, October 18th at noon Eastern time, the RCE will host its monthly informational call to review today’s released document at a high level. Stakeholders will have an opportunity to submit questions. Registration for the event is now open at https://rce.sequoiaproject.org/community-engagement/.

