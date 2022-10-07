CLASS ACTION UPDATE for KSS, TWTR and CNTA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

KSS Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/kohls-class-action-loss-submission-form?prid=32521&wire=1

TWTR Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/twitter-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=32521&wire=1

CNTA Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/centessa-pharmaceuticals-loss-submission-form?prid=32521&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Kohl's Corporation KSS

KSS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 20, 2020 - May 19, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 1, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/kohls-class-action-loss-submission-form?prid=32521&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Kohl's Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kohl's new strategic framework to "drive top-line growth," "expand operating margin," and become "the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle" (the "Strategic Plan") was not well tailored to achieving the Company's stated goals; (ii) the defendants had likewise overstated the Company's success in executing its Strategic Plan; (iii) Kohl's had deficient disclosure controls and procedures, internal control over financial reporting, and corporate governance mechanisms; (iv) as a result, the Company's board of directors was able to and did withhold material information from shareholders about the state of Kohl's in the lead-up to the Company's annual meeting; (v) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on Kohl's financial condition and reputation; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Twitter, Inc. TWTR

TWTR Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 3, 2020 - August 23, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 14, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/twitter-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=32521&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Twitter, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Twitter knew about security concerns on their platform; (2) Twitter actively worked to hide the security concerns from the board, the investing public, and regulators; (3) contrary to representations in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Twitter did not take steps to improve security; (4) Twitter's active refusal to address security issues increased the risk of loss of public goodwill; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about Twitter's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc CNTA

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Centessa American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about May 28, 2021; and/or (b) Centessa securities between May 28, 2021 and June 1, 2022.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 28, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/centessa-pharmaceuticals-loss-submission-form?prid=32521&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (i) the Company's product, lixivaptan, was less safe than defendants had represented; (ii) defendants overstated lixivaptan's clinical and commercial prospects; (iii) another Centessa product, ZF874, was less safe than defendants had represented; (iv) defendants overstated ZF874's clinical and commercial prospects while downplaying the drug's safety issues; and (v) as a result, documents issued in connection with Centessa's initial public offering and the Company's public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: