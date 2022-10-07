BAB, Inc. Reports Results for 3rd Quarter FY 2022

/EIN News/ -- DEERFIELD, Ill., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB), announced its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2022.



For the quarter ended August 31, 2022, BAB had revenues of $882,000 and net income of $164,000, or $0.02 per share earnings, versus revenues of $789,000 and net income of $133,000, or $0.02 per share, for the same quarter last year. Royalty revenue, marketing fund revenue, license fees and other revenue all increased for the third quarter 2022 compared to third quarter 2021.

For the nine months ended August 31, 2022, revenues were $2,445,000 and net income was $321,000, or $0.04 per share, versus revenues of $2,260,000 and net income of $553,000, or $0.08 per share for the same period in 2021. Net income in 2021 includes $228,155 of non-taxable loan forgiveness of the Payroll Protection Program loan, enacted under the CARES Act in 2020. The loan was forgiven in the first quarter of 2021.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended August 31, 2022, were $653,000, versus $591,000, in 2021. The change in operating expenses for the quarter was primarily due to an increase in payroll and employee benefit related expenses of $29,000, and an increase in marketing fund expenses of $23,000. Total operating expenses for the nine months ended August 31, 2022 were $1,996,000 versus $1,803,000 for August 31, 2021 with an increase in marketing expenses of $92,000 and payroll and employee benefit related expenses of $87,000 for nine months 2022 versus same period 2021.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® frozen yogurt and Brewster’s® Coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its website can be visited at www.babcorp.com .

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “forecast,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “believe” and similar expressions and all statements which are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the company’s actual results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The above factors are more fully discussed in the company’s SEC filings.

BAB, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended 08/31/22 08/31/21 % Change 08/31/22 08/31/21 % Change REVENUES Royalty fees from franchised stores $481,833 $454,814 5.9 % $1,361,545 $1,222,200 11.4 % Franchise and area development fee revenue 15,882 4,274 271.6 % 33,961 30,285 12.1 % Licensing fees and other income 97,172 66,052 47.1 % 241,244 292,417 -17.5 % Marketing Fund Revenue 287,402 263,613 9.0 % 808,279 715,575 13.0 % Total Revenue 882,289 788,753 11.9 % 2,445,029 2,260,477 8.2 % OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 365,016 325,583 12.1 % 1,183,767 1,083,877 9.2 % Depreciation and amortization 923 1,373 -32.8 % 3,517 3,706 -5.1 % Marketing Fund Expenses 287,402 263,613 9.0 % 808,279 715,575 13.0 % Total Expense 653,341 590,569 10.6 % 1,995,563 1,803,158 10.7 % Income from operations 228,948 198,184 15.5 % 449,466 457,319 -1.7 % Interest expense - - - - - - Interest/other income 153 98 56.1 % 282 332 -15.1 % Loan Forgiveness - - 228,155 -100.0 % Income taxes (64,746 ) (65,520 ) -1.2 % (128,587 ) (133,020 ) -3.3 % NET INCOME $164,355 $132,762 23.8 % $321,161 $552,786 -41.9 % Earnings per share - basic and diluted $0.02 $0.02 N/M $0.04 $0.08 N/M Average number of shares outstanding 7,263,508 7,263,508 7,263,508 7,263,508

