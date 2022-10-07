How democracies can shape a changed global economy

The shockwaves of war in Europe have exposed long-standing challenges within the global order and have raised questions about how countries can stand together to protect their economic interests, preserve peace and prosperity for their citizens, and enhance trade at a time of rising geopolitical tensions.

On Tuesday, October 11, the Foreign Policy program at Brookings will host Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, who will discuss the impacts of the war on the international economic order, and how the world’s democracies can respond through new economic partnerships that benefit their people.

Suzanne Maloney, vice president and director of the Foreign Policy program at Brookings, will moderate the conversation. Following the conversation, Freeland will take questions from the audience.

This event is part of the Alan and Jane Batkin International Leaders Forum, which brings world leaders and other officials to Brookings for the thoughtful exchange of ideas on current, critical policy issues.

Viewers can submit questions via e-mail to events@brookings.edu or on Twitter using #EconomicOrder.