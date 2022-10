CapStar Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ: CSTR) announced today that it will issue its third quarter 2022 earnings release after the market closes on October 20, 2022.



CapStar will also host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, October 21, 2022 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, October 21, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access: Register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI044b522a3b8642f18874d29fc2713667 to access the live call, including for participants who plan to ask a question during the call.

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/djaeji6m. An archived version of the webcast will be available on CapStar’s website at ir.capstarbank.com shortly after the live call has ended.

