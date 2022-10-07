Submit Release
Launch of the U.S.-UK Comprehensive Dialogue on Technology and Data

The United States and the United Kingdom announced today the launch of the U.S.-UK Comprehensive Dialogue on Technology and Data.

President Joseph Biden and the then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson committed at Carbis Bay in June 2021 to develop a new landmark bilateral Technology Partnership, to enable a new era of strategic cooperation and protect our technology advantage.  Building on that strong foundation, the United States and the United Kingdom announced today the launch of a new Comprehensive Dialogue on Technology and Data.  The annual dialogue will be led by senior level representatives in the U.S. Departments of State and Commerce and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.  In the coming year, the Dialogue will focus on three areas:  Data, Critical and Emerging Technologies, and Secure and Resilient Digital Infrastructure.

The United States and the United Kingdom recognize the strategic importance of technology to our prosperity and security and to promoting and protecting our shared democratic values globally.  This commitment has led to deepening collaboration on shared priorities including promotion of cross-border data flows and support for privacy-enhancing technologies; semiconductors; supply chain vulnerabilities; telecom supply chain diversification; ensuring responsible development and deployment of AI; and planning for closer cooperation on quantum information sciences and technology.

For more information on today’s action, please see the Department of Commerce’s joint statement here  with the UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

