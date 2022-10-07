Upcoming weather may cause more downed trees; Province looks towards more recovery efforts

CANADA, October 7 - Wind and more rain in the weekend’s forecast may cause more branches and trees to fall, and move curbside debris into Island roadways, causing potentially additional damage to roads and property.

Residents are urged to exercise caution as restoration efforts are ongoing, and to take safe fire prevention actions during current and future power outages.

When driving, slow down and keep a safe distance away for crews, and exercise caution while driving at night;

Be extra vigilant when travelling near areas where debris may be obstructing roadways;

Ensure your 72-hour kit is adequately stocked, and replenished as needed, including additional batteries, wind-up radio devices, flashlights, can openers for non-perishable foods;

Charge devices when possible; and,

Fill up vehicles and generators, if necessary.

The PEI Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) remains active and staff continue to monitor the evolving post-Fiona situation while working to address residents’ immediate needs.

As of October 7, provincial recovery efforts include:

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure staff along with partner agency crews are still assisting Maritime Electric to clear debris for pole line technicians to fix damaged infrastructure.

Over 4,000 trees have been cut and 137 roadways opened by the Canadian Armed Forces Taskforce.

Provincial resources have knocked on 481 Island doors to check in on residents;

Many municipalities continue to operate reception centres based on needs of their residents. Contact your local council to get the latest information on their operating hours.

A total of $5,161,750 has been issued to 20,646 Island households through the Canadian Red Cross as part of the one-time $250 provincial financial assistance.

The Department of Transportation has received 4,470 requests for debris removal from personal property. Of these requests, there have been 378 site visit assessments, 16 properties have had large trees removed due to safety concerns, and 42 properties will be visited by contractors to begin clean-up efforts.



Any resident with immediate needs can contact the Canadian Red Cross at 1-800-863-6582.

Community supports, including Island food banks, continue to be available to all residents.

The Shelter Support Line continues to support people experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity and in need of temporary emergency shelter. Call 1-833-220-4722, anytime 24/7 or dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the Shelter Support Line.

As the Government of Prince Edward Island transitions from response to recovery efforts, an estimated $60 million dollars has been allocated for programs and services for residents, community organizations, small businesses, and municipalities, as well as anticipated clean-up and repair costs. The estimated $60 million dollars includes, but is not limited to:

Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program - $27.3 million

One-time $250 emergency financial assistance to residents through Canadian Red Cross - $17.5 million

Bridge repairs - $6 million

Emergency Support Fund through the Department of Social Development and Housing - $5 million

Wage Rebate for Impacted Workers - $2 million

Emergency Jobs Initiative - $360,000

Further financial supports for primary industries are expected in the coming weeks.

Media Contact:

Vicki Tse

Vickitse@gov.pe.ca