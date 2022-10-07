Blackbird Creek Reserve to Host Fall Festival

The Blackbird Creek Fall Festival is a day of family-friendly fun celebrating the arrival of autumn and the beauty of the Blackbird Creek Reserve. DNREC photo.

Event Features Hayrides, Artisans, Crafts and More

The annual Blackbird Creek Fall Festival returns Saturday, Oct. 15, with a day of free family fun and entertainment. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Delaware National Estuarine Research Reserve (DNERR) hosts the festival at the Blackbird Creek Reserve, along the banks of Blackbird Creek. The festival will take place rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Blackbird Creek Reserve, 801 Blackbird Landing Road, near Townsend.

“The Blackbird Creek Fall Festival provides a great opportunity to learn about the natural and cultural heritage of the Delaware Bay, said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “The free festival has become a go-to event for those looking to get outside and enjoy a fun-filled fall day.”

The festival will feature traditional crafts, hands-on learning about the estuary, live music, food trucks and kids’ activities. Visitors may also browse the works of artisans, enjoy hayrides, go on a guided hike of the Blackbird Creek Reserve and check out educational exhibitors.

Families also can get a “passport” enabling them to earn a prize by visiting all the participating stations throughout the festival and taking the opportunity to learn about the natural resources and heritage of the Delaware Bay through games, demonstrations and challenges.

More information about the Blackbird Creek Fall Festival is available at de.gov/blackbirdfestival.

The Delaware National Estuarine Research Reserve, with components at Blackbird Creek Reserve and the St. Jones Reserve in Dover, is part of a national system of reserves that protects more than 1.3 million acres of coastal land and water nationwide. Designated in 1993, DNERR has grown to protect 6,364 acres in two counties, incorporating a variety of important ecosystems that range from the Delaware Bay to upland forests. DNERR staff focus on habitat restoration, educational programs, creating land stewardship demonstration areas, and using the Reserve as a living laboratory for long-term data monitoring since 1995. More information about the reserve can be found at de.gov/dnerr.

