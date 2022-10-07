State Board and OSSE Discuss Community Service Requirements

Washington, D.C.—The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly working session on Wednesday, October 12, at 5:00 p.m. The working session will be held in-person at the Marion S. Barry, Jr. Building; however, in-person attendance will be limited to members and staff of the State Board. The meeting will be streamed live on the State Board’s YouTube page for members of the public to attend. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website.

The Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) will present their community service graduation requirement proposal to the State Board. Current high school graduation requirements in the District require that in addition to the twenty-four (24) Carnegie Units, one hundred (100) hours of community service must be satisfactorily completed. The Council of the District of Columbia waived this community service requirement for graduating seniors during the 2019–20, 2020–21, and 2021–22 school years due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The State Board will review OSSE’s proposal and continue to solicit constituent and student feedback in the coming weeks—a vote on any changes is likely to occur at the State Board’s November 16 public meeting.

Following discussion with an expert panel at its September 21 Public Meeting on the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER), the State Board will review findings, trends, and recommendations on how the ESSER funds are being spent to support schools and go over next steps.

The State Board will also host a retreat on Friday, September 14. Pursuant to § 2–575 (b)(12), the retreat will be closed to the public for the purpose of training and developing members of a public body and staff.

While working sessions are open to the public, individuals and representatives of organizations are not permitted to speak or participate. Individuals and representatives of organizations may submit written testimony for consideration by the State Board at any time. Written testimony must be submitted by email ([email protected]) at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting, in order to be included in the official record. Materials received after that time will be included in the next official meeting record. To review the agenda, submit testimony, and presentations, please visit the State Board’s meeting documents site.

Working Session Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Leadership Report

IV. Interim Executive Director’s Report

V. OSSE Community Service Requirement Proposal

VI. Discussion on Public Safety Issues

VII. Debrief of ESSER Funding Panel

VIII. Debrief of Back-to-School Event

IX. Committee Reports

i. Student Advisory Committee

ii. Accountability & Assessment

iii. Administrative

iv. Advocacy & Outreach

v. Board Governance

vi. Education Standards

vii. Teacher Practice and School Support

viii. External Committees

X. New Business and Other Discussion

XI. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The D.C. State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is made up of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and four appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

The Office of the Ombudsman for Public Education serves as an external, impartial resource for current and prospective public school students and their parents or guardians in the resolution of complaints and concerns regarding public education in a way that furthers the students’ best interest. The Ombudsman’s Office uses conflict resolution strategies, including coaching, facilitation, and mediation, to assist families and schools experiencing disagreement or conflict.

The Office of the Student Advocate supports students, parents, and families in their advocacy through parent education, one-on-one coaching, resource supports, and trainings in order to amplify the voices of families and communities in processes and decision-making; to provide avenues for access to resources and understanding systems; and to support power families and communities already possess. Contact the Office of the Student Advocate Monday through Friday at (202) 741-4692 for questions or support with charter and neighborhood schools.

For the latest information on the District Government’s response to COVID-19, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

Contact: Milayo Olufemi

202-710-4641

[email protected]