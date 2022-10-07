FMS Franchise Named a 2022 Franchising@WORK Award Finalist by Franchise Business Review

Independent Survey Recognizes FMS Franchise for Outstanding Company Culture and Employee Engagement in the Franchise Sector.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- FMS Franchise was named a finalist for the 2022 Franchising@WORK Awards by Franchise Business Review . The awards recognize franchise companies with the highest employee satisfaction based on an independent survey of corporate franchise staff.FMS Franchise is an Atlanta-based franchise development firm founded by Chris Conner, CEO of FMS Franchise. Operating with an underlying mission to empower business owners through franchise expansion and consulting, the company touts a powerful tagline “For Entrepreneurs. By Entrepreneurs.” The brand works through a group of experts and industry professionals to develop franchise models and ready businesses for sales. FMS also provides guidance through franchise management services to ensure the continual success of franchise operations.Franchise Business Review (FBR), a market research firm that specializes in benchmarking satisfaction within the franchising sector, conducts surveys of corporate franchise employees, franchise supplier employees, and franchise owners’ employees across North America each year to determine their levels of engagement.FBR recently conducted the industry-wide Franchising@WORK Employee Engagement & Compensation Benchmarking Study to provide aggregate data to help franchise companies understand how their culture and engagement compare to others. All corporate franchise employees were invited to take part.Participants were asked 24 core benchmark questions related to job satisfaction, engagement, skills and experience, management, brand leadership, and culture.Franchise companies that participated in Franchise Business Review’s employee engagement research were eligible for the Franchising@WORK Awards. FBR analyzed data from nearly 5,500 franchise professionals to identify the finalists based on responses from their employees in eight key areas.“If there’s been one positive to emerge from the pandemic, it’s that the importance of employee engagement is now at the forefront for many more organizations,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. “The labor shortage that resulted from the pandemic has impacted the franchising sector significantly, but the franchise companies that prioritize well-being and a positive culture continue to attract great hires, retain their best employees and grow their brand. We are proud to recognize the companies that are setting themselves apart as an employer of choice in the franchise sector through their commitment to employee engagement, asking for feedback, and involving their teams in building a positive culture.”“My team and I are thrilled to receive the Franchising@WORK honor for this year,” stated Conner. “We are confident in our team’s abilities and the amazing family we’ve built here at FMS. It ensures efficiency and better service for our clients. Onward and upward.”You can learn more about the Franchising@WORK Study and Awards at GoFBR.com/franchising-at-work.About FMS FranchiseFMS Franchise is a full-service franchise development firm and has helped over 400 businesses grow through franchising. The company partners with clients in all industries, including service, retail, food service, fitness, and product distribution. For more information on how to franchise your business, visit www.fmsfranchise.com About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement. FBR provides franchise companies with benchmarks and best practices to improve satisfaction, employee engagement and retention. FBR has partnered with over 1,100 top-performing franchise companies to drive franchise growth and achieve greater success through data-driven insights. Learn more about FBR’s research at Tour.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.