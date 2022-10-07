Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market to Garner USD 2.15 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 13.6% CAGR

Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Report

Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as 10X Genomics, Inc., Akoya Biosciences, Inc., BioSpyder Technologies Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation (Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.), Dovetail Genomics, LLC, Fluidigm Corporation, Genomic Vision SA, Illumina, Inc., Lunaphore Technologies SA, Nanostring Technologies, Inc., Natera Inc., PerkinElmer Inc. (Horizon Discovery Group Plc.), Rarecyte, Inc., Rebus Biosystems, LLC, Resolve Biosciences, S2 Genomic, Seven Bridges Genomics, Singular Genomics System, Inc., Tecan Group Ltd. (Nugen Technologies, Inc.), Ultivue, Inc., Veranome Biosystems LLC, and Vizgen Corporation. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.

The major factors that impact the growth of the spatial genomics and transcriptomic market include increase in adoption of spatial genomics and transcriptomics technologies, owing to their various applications. In addition, growth in prevalence of genetic disorders and applications of spatial genomics and transcriptomics in determination of disease and treatment markers also boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in preference toward personalized medicines also fuels the growth of the market. The global spatial genomics and transcriptomic market size was valued at $0.62 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $2.15 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Impact Analysis – Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Research

Analysts at Allied Market Research constantly monitor the Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics industry factors with impacts of current events; with this study an update of how industry players have tackled latest scenario and what key strategies have made significant difference is showcased.

Key Highlights from Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation – Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally, macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics industry evolution and predictive analysis.

FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS – In order to better understand Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

Competition – Leading players have been studied from Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Industry depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness – Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market have also been included in the study.

Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Key Players: 10X Genomics, Inc., Akoya Biosciences, Inc., BioSpyder Technologies Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation (Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.), Dovetail Genomics, LLC, Fluidigm Corporation, Genomic Vision SA, Illumina, Inc., Lunaphore Technologies SA, Nanostring Technologies, Inc., Natera Inc., PerkinElmer Inc. (Horizon Discovery Group Plc.), Rarecyte, Inc., Rebus Biosystems, LLC, Resolve Biosciences, S2 Genomic, Seven Bridges Genomics, Singular Genomics System, Inc., Tecan Group Ltd. (Nugen Technologies, Inc.), Ultivue, Inc., Veranome Biosystems LLC, and Vizgen Corporation.

Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market by Technique: Spatial Transcriptomics, and Spatial Genomics Analysis

Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market by Product Type: Instruments, Consumables, and Software

Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market by Application: Translational Research, and Drug Discovery & Development

Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market by End User: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, and Academic & Research Institutes

