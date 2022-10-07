Medical Radiation Detection Market Worth USD 2558.1 Million USD by 2030

Medical Radiation Detection Market Research

Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title Medical Radiation Detection Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as Mirion Technologies, Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, Fortive Corporation, Biodex Medical Systems, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Polimaster, Inc., IBA Worldwide, AmRay Group, PTW Freiburg GmbH, Infab Corporation.

The market growth is driven mainly by the increasing prevalence of cancer, which requires medical radiation detectors. In addition, surge in usage of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment of acute radiation disease would contribute toward the market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, there has been a huge rise in number of diagnostic imaging centers that requires medical radiation detectors to avoid excessive exposure to the radiations, thereby fueling the growth of the Medical Radiation Detection market during the forecast period. The global medical radiation detection market size was valued at $1,173.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,558.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Impact Analysis – Medical Radiation Detection Market Research

Analysts at Allied Market Research constantly monitor the Medical Radiation Detection industry factors with impacts of current events; with this study an update of how industry players have tackled latest scenario and what key strategies have made significant difference is showcased.

Key Highlights from Medical Radiation Detection Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation – Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally, macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Medical Radiation Detection industry evolution and predictive analysis.

FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS – In order to better understand Medical Radiation Detection market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

Competition – Leading players have been studied from Medical Radiation Detection Industry depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness – Medical Radiation Detection report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Medical Radiation Detection Market have also been included in the study.

Medical Radiation Detection Market Key Players: Mirion Technologies, Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, Fortive Corporation, Biodex Medical Systems, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Polimaster, Inc., IBA Worldwide, AmRay Group, PTW Freiburg GmbH, Infab Corporation.

Medical Radiation Detection Market by Detection Type: Gas-Filled Detectors, Scintillators, and Solid-State

Medical Radiation Detection Market by Product: Personal Dosimeters, Area Process Dosimeters, Surface Contamination Monitors, and Others

Medical Radiation Detection Market by End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, and Others

Introduction about Medical Radiation Detection Market

Medical Radiation Detection Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Medical Radiation Detection Market by Application/End Users

Medical Radiation Detection Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Medical Radiation Detection Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

Medical Radiation Detection Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Medical Radiation Detection (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Medical Radiation Detection Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

