Global Barcode Printers Market Highly Demanded and projected to reach USD 10.53 billion by 2028- Zion Market Research

The global barcode printers market was valued at USD 4.35 billion in 2021 and it is forecasted to grow with a compound annual growth rate of about 5.8 percent

North America is anticipated to dominate the global barcode printers market owing to the presence of multi-billion dollar retailers like Walmart, Costco, Carvana, and others”
— Zion Market Research

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, October 7, 2022 -- The report analyzes the major trends in the Global Barcode Printers Market along with drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key challenges. Additionally, the impact of global trade on product demands is highlighted in the report with stats and figures. Major players operating in the global barcode printers market include Zebra Technologies Corp., SATO Holdings Corporation, Toshiba Tec Corporation, Honeywell International, Seiko Epson Corp., AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, BIXOLON, GoDEX International, Star Micronics, Postek Electronics, Printronix, Primera Technology, Brother International Corporation, and Wasp Barcode Technologies. Stringent regulations for printing may act as a restraining factor in the global market growth. Increasing demand for barcode printers in the supply chain sector will provide better growth opportunities while smudged bar lines due to the high heat setting in the barcode printers pose a major challenge to the manufacturers.

Request For FREE PDF Report Copy: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/barcode-printers-market

Recent Developments

In March 2021, Toshiba Tec Corp has teamed with Catalina, a company located in the United States, to broaden the range of its data-driven marketing services in Japan for various brands and merchants.
In March 2021, Brother International Corp has introduced an innovative industrial label printer for high-speed manufacturing, warehouse, and supply chain applications.
In March 2021, BIXOLON introduced the XM7 series linerless and liner thermal printers for the European market.

Barcode Printers Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for wireless and mobile printers will boost market growth.

Mobile printers range in size from cart-mounted printers to small handheld printers. Mobile format printers handle label formats, print jobs, variable data, and other information from host systems over a wireless network connection. Because of the high-quality print result, medium usage flexibility, minimal maintenance needs, and rugged nature of these printers, thermal printing technology are ideal for mobile printers. Because of its ease of use and simplicity for high-volume tag print, direct thermal technology is widely employed in mobile printing. Advanced mobile printers are lightweight, simple to use, and long-lasting, with excellent print quality and the ability to print on a range of media. Mobile point-of-sale (POS) printers are widely used in healthcare, retail, hospitality, and other industries where flexibility, simplicity of use, and cost reductions are critical. These factors are fueling the demand for global barcode printers market.

Barcode Printers Market: Restraints

Stringent regulations for printing may hinder market growth.

Printing rules guarantee that printing techniques are environmentally friendly. The European legal Environmental regulations, which control the release of volatile compounds through printing services, show strict rules for the printing sector in Europe. The regulations also guarantee that printing reagents are cast off correctly. In Europe, the printing sector is equally committed to lowering greenhouse gas emissions and, as a result, helping to reduce carbon footprints. Additionally, the European Timber Regulation assures that the material used in printing is not derived from illegitimate logging. Furthermore, the US Food and Drug Administration, via the Federal Food and Drug Cosmetics Act, assures that the ink in use for printing on food containers is safe to use and created using good manufacturing standards. Such regulation may slow down the market growth over the forecast period.

Customization Available

Barcode Printers Market: Opportunities

Increasing demand for barcode printers in the supply chain sector will provide better growth opportunities.

The key to effective company management is the well-organized management of the deliverable products supply chain. Shipment prominence and traceability are improved by barcode technology. The rising number of thefts and frauds in consumer products and medicines is driving up demand for barcode printers. In logistics and supply chain management, the use of barcode labels helps enable efficient stock management, efficient cargo movement through logistic networks, and effective monitoring of manufacturing & assembly operations. Additionally, because they offer the option of employing barcode verifiers, barcode printers reduce the expenditures allied with improper printed labels. These verifiers guarantee the output's overall quality. Barcode printers offer quick payback periods. As a result, the supply chain industry's need for barcode printers is expected to rise, thereby driving the growth of the global barcode printers market throughout the projected period.

Buy This Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/barcode-printers-market

Barcode Printers Market: Challenges.

Smudged bar lines due to the high heat setting in the barcode printers pose a major challenge to the manufacturers.

Barcode printers employ a printhead with several small heating elements that cause prints to turn black when heated. The ribbon of a printer is loaded with wax and/or resin, and the wax and/or resin is moved onto the tag via the transmission of heat from the printer to the ribbon. The ribbon does not heat and cools consistently this could result in the leading and trailing margins of the text, graphics, or lines on the label being unevenly printed. On a label, there should be enough contrast between black lines and light spaces for the scanner to detect it. The barcode appears smeared and labels emerge with broad bar lines if the temperature is set high. Such drawbacks can lead to low demand for barcode printers in the future.

Read Related News: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-barcode-printers-market

The global barcode printers market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Desktop Barcode Printer
Industrial Barcode Printer

By Printing Technology

Thermal Transfer
Direct Thermal
Dot Matrix
Laser
Ink-Jet

By Consumables

Ribbons
Wax Ribbons

By Distribution Channels

Direct-to-End User
Direct-to-OEM
Dealer/Distributor

By Region

North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa

