Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,439 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,982 in the last 365 days.

SoCap Bonus introduces innovative employee programs to a different level of employee non wage benefits.

SoCap Bonus is a next generation payroll bonus system. Recently it launched its SoCap utility token in the non-wage benefits industry.

/EIN News/ -- Warsaw, Poland, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoCap bonus has established itself as an Innovation Payroll bonus system designed simultaneously for the employee and the employer. In recent progress, the company has expanded by launching its SOCAP Utility Token on Kanga Exchange .


SOCAP TOKEN definition it’s a type of asset that allows users/holders to purchase certain goods or services that are currently offered and will be offered in the future by the token issuer and affilates. The essence of the SoCap token is, therefore, the utility token. An entitlement that does not function as a means of payment or an investment token is incorporated into the SOCAP utility token. SOCAP can be compared to coupons/vouchers/ entitled to use certain services under the conditions indicated therein. 

Furthermore, the Utility tokens, i.e., the type of token that can be considered a SoCap token, do not constitute financial instruments within the meaning of the Act on Trading in Financial Instruments. It is not subject to the Polish Financial Supervision Authority's supervision and does not constitute virtual currency.

In addition, SoCap Bonus is primarily an anti-inflationary bonus created in the inflation era to save workplaces and create new ones. It does not lose its value but, conversely, gives purchasing power because it is not directly dependent on the polish zloty and is tied to the US dollar price and dependent on the demand of the services. 


SoCap tokens are utility tokens entitling employees and contractors to purchase specific goods and services their publisher offers. The solution suggested by the SoCap Bonus is the introduction of the benefit regulations as separate regulations, being an integral part of the remuneration regulations. If there are no regulations on workplace remuneration or work regulations, users should introduce at least regulations and benefits.

Subsequently, Socap Bonus is based on Binance Smart Chain, which is the same as Binance Coin (BNB) and has a legal opinion regarding its token. It also has a DApp cryptocurrency wallet known as SoCap Wallet, which is used as the primary software that both employees and employers have access to receive and send wages. The incentive can be used in the partners' stores and other affiliated locations by the employees. In 32 European nations, it is a pay product. Token SoCap It is a salary component that is stated in the PIT 11 declaration and is exempt from ZUS and NFZ contributions.

About SoCap Bonus:

SoCap Bonus is a modern software with a closed circuit inside which there are the largest chains of grocery and clothing stores, gas stations, pharmacies, and favorite restaurants.  On the other hand, SoCap Bonus is based on acts (number of actions) and legal and tax opinions. For the employer, the company has a set of prepared contracts, attachments, legal protection, and accounting support at each stage. 

With SoCap Bonus, the employer saves over 53% net of ZUS contributions on salaries. It allows for optimizing costs in uncertain profit and, importantly, maintaining a team of specialists by giving them a dignified raise.

In the old settlement system, employee X receives a salary of PLN 5,000, reducing it by inflation, which is PLN 4,150. An employee whose employer uses the new SoCap Bonus billing system receives PLN 2,400 as the basis for remuneration and PLN 2,600 as a SoCap Bonus bonus that can be used anywhere in the world. SoCap Bonus is anti-inflationary, and, for example, in September, the SoCap Bonus grew by 25% due to the supply and demand's ordinary law, i.e., the real employee received PLN 6,250. 


For further information, potential users must visit the following links:

Website | LinkedIn | Instagram | GoWork | CoinMarketCap Kanga Exchange


Magdalena Szybisz
SoCap Employee Bonus Program sp.z.o.o
info (at) socapbonus.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

SoCap Bonus introduces innovative employee programs to a different level of employee non wage benefits.

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.