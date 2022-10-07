Submit Release
Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink’s Travel to Vietnam and Laos

Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink will travel to Vietnam and Laos October 9-14.  The visits will reaffirm the U.S. commitment to two important partners in Southeast Asia and the importance of ASEAN centrality ahead of the ASEAN-related Summits in November.

In Hanoi, Vietnam, Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will meet with senior Vietnamese officials, to discuss opportunities to expand the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership.  The Assistant Secretary will speak with students at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam and meet with alumni of the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative.

In Vientiane, Laos, Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will lead the U.S.-Laos Comprehensive Bilateral Dialogue to discuss closer U.S.-Laos cooperation and forge a deeper connection with Laos as the 2022 Mekong-U.S. Partnership co-chair and in meetings with officials from the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs.  He will also meet officials from the Mekong River Commission and will engage with alumni of Department of State exchange programs.

