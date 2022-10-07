Submit Release
RGV Sector Border Patrol Welcomes New Chief

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol welcomes Chief Gloria Chavez.     

Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez served her final day as Chief of the Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector on Friday, September 30, 2022. Chief Chavez, a 27-year veteran of the U.S. Border Patrol and the highest-ranking female agent in the agency, is officially taking over as the Chief of the Rio Grande Valley Sector on October 9.

Gloria Chavez officially enters on duty as Chief Patrol Agent, U.S. Border Patrol, RGV Sector on Sunday, Oct. 9.

The Brownsville-area native has held multiple executive leadership positions. Most recently, she served as the Chief Patrol Agent of El Paso Sector. She has held key leadership roles on both the Southwest and Northern borders to include Chief Patrol Agent of the El Centro and Spokane Sectors as well as multiple assignments at U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters. 

At the Rio Grande Valley Sector, she will have direct oversight of the strategy and tactical operations of nine stations responsible for securing 277 river miles and 316 coastal miles in an area of responsibility spanning 34 counties. 

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection.   

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

