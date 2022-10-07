Submit Release
New UNDP Resident Representative pledges support to Việt Nam's development

VIETNAM, October 7 - NEW YORK — Ramla Al Khalidi, newly-appointed United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Việt Nam, has pledged to further support Việt Nam’s development, covering climate change response and the settlement of bomb and mine consequences.

At a meeting with Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, in New York on October 6 (local time), Khalidi highlighted Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s remarks at the informal Leaders' Roundtable on Climate Change in New York, co-chaired by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Egyptian President on September 22.

Through the speech, the PM set out Việt Nam's strong message of climate change to international partners, she remarked.

The official expressed her hope that Việt Nam would consider adjusting Decree 114/2021/NĐ-CP on the management and use of official development assistance (ODA) and foreign preferential loans in order to meet requirements of international organisations and development partners during the implementation of development support projects in Việt Nam.

Giang, for his part, congratulated the appointment of Al Khalidi, and said he hoped that the UNDP would continue to support Việt Nam in fulfilling sustainable development goals, share its experience, and provide consultancy for the country in policy making.

He also called for UNDP’s assistance to Việt Nam in the country’s efforts to achieve targets set at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP 26) that took place in the UK last year, which includes the ambitious goal of net zero by 2050, and in the negotiations to set up a partnership in energy transition with G7 countries.

The ambassador suggested the two sides closely coordinate in celebrating the 45th anniversary of the Việt Nam-UN relationship in late October. — VNS

