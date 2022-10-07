Wild Horse Killings in Arizona Draw Fury from Animal Groups
A billboard truck with short film about the Onaqui wild horses has circled the White House for days with a plea for Biden to cancel the roundup | Photo: Marty Irby
The person or persons responsible for this act of premeditated, vicious animal cruelty poses a very real danger to people and animals.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES , October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy released statements condemning the mass killing of at least 10 wild horses in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest and called on authorities to take swift action to find those responsible and hold them accountable. According to eyewitnesses, the bodies of 10 horses have been found shot dead, with some killed by gunshots to the body and between the eyes. Four more horses were found with severe bullet wounds, including to the face and abdomen. Witnesses are reporting that many more members of the herd are missing and feared injured or killed.
— Scott Beckstead, director of campaigns at the Center for a Humane Economy
The horses were members of the Alpine herd, which has been targeted for removal by the Forest Service pursuant to the terms of a settlement in litigation between the agency and environmental groups that contend the horses harm sensitive habitat for vulnerable and endangered species. The Forest Service has already trapped and captured 20 of the horses who, due to their unprotected status, are at risk of being sold to kill buyers for slaughter in Mexican or Canadian meat plants.
“The person or persons responsible for this act of premeditated, vicious animal cruelty poses a very real danger to people and animals,” said Scott Beckstead, director of campaigns and equine welfare specialist for the Center for a Humane Economy. “By now the link between animal abuse and interpersonal violence is clear and well-understood. For the sake of protecting the public and achieving justice for the Alpine horses, we hope to see swift and aggressive action by federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to apprehend the sadistic killer who committed these heinous acts and bring them to justice. Further, we call on Arizona’s governor and legislative leaders to consider taking action to provide enhanced penalties for anyone who hurts or kills wild, free-roaming equines, regardless of where they live.”
“This act of brazen depravity can be traced directly to the cruel acts and policies of our federal government that casts our iconic wild equines as unwanted trespassers, and to the hostility toward horses by commercial livestock grazing interests, who want all the grazeable lands for their cattle and sheep,” said Marty Irby, executive director of Animal Wellness Action, and a lifelong horseman who was honored in 2020 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for his work to protect horses. "The American people are waking up to the unrelenting violence being perpetrated on the American horse and are demanding that it stop. The Forest Service must get to the bottom of the horse killings in Arizona, and more broadly, the federal government needs to get serious about protecting wild equines.”
