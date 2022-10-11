NATIONAL NON-PROFIT SHOES THAT FIT PARTNERS WITH GEICO TO DELIVER NEW ATHLETIC SHOES TO STUDENTS IN OCEANSIDE, CA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-profit Shoes That Fit is proud to announce a second-year national partnership with GEICO that will provide more than 8,000 pairs of brand-new athletic shoes to students in need. Shoes That Fit will host a delivery event at Del Rio Elementary School in Oceanside, CA.
Shoes That Fit will be on hand to volunteer and assist in handing out new athletic shoes to 380 in-need students at the school. Media is invited to cover the event. Kindly RSVP to Lisa Kaufman to arrange interviews with Shoes That Fit and/or Del Rio Elementary representatives.
The GEICO and Shoes That Fit partnership will include 16 states plus Washington DC and deliver brand new athletic shoes to 8,000 students.
“It’s great to partner with Shoes That Fit to provide kids with support they need to thrive while also giving our associates an opportunity to give back and volunteer in their communities,” said Carl Tims, GEICO's Vice President of Community Engagement and Chief Diversity Officer.
In addition to the delivery events, more than 20 schools and organizations in the following states have begun to receive direct shipments of shoes to distribute to their students: Florida, Maryland, Hawaii, Texas, Iowa, Missouri, Virginia, Arizona, New York, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Indiana, and Washington.
"Shoes are intrinsically important to kids. Too many low-income families are forced to choose rent and food over shoes, leaving children wearing shoes that hurt, embarrass them, cause them to miss out on physical activities and sometimes miss school altogether. New shoes make a basic and lasting impact! We are so grateful to GEICO for meeting a basic need and making a lasting impact on the lives of kids across the country by providing 8,000 pairs of shoes!" --CEO and Executive Director, Shoes That Fit, Amy Fass
ABOUT SHOES THAT FIT:
A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to approximately 150,000 children in more than 1,500 schools across all 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website: http://www.shoesthatfit.org.
ABOUT GEICO:
GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 30 million vehicles in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. A member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, GEICO constantly strives to make lives better by protecting people against unexpected events while saving them money and providing an outstanding customer experience. Along with personal auto insurance, commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft, term life, and more coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Visit geico.com for a quote or to learn more.
Lisa Kaufman
HGPR Inc.
+1 310-859-8870
LK@HGPRinc.com