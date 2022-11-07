Acanva Co. Launches ACV+, a New Trade Members Program

Acanva Co. Imola Sectional Sofa

ACV+ will help industry professionals transform spaces of any kind, bringing their projects to life

CHINO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acanva Co. (acanva.com) - the homeware lifestyle brand renowned for its line of minimalist design sofas and sectionals that combine simplicity, luxury, and comfort - today announced ACV+, a new trade program designed to empower interior designers, decorators, architects, and other industry professionals with the ability to to transform spaces of any kind and bring projects to life.

Acanva's Home collection has long been attractive to designers because the Acanva team understands that quality and comfort is expressed in the details. All products express minimalist design, unparalleled quality, and are adaptable to most lifestyles and design styles.

One of the best sellers, the Imola Sectional Sofa, is a crowd-pleaser due to its white, durable fabric that gives the sofa a sleek, timeless style. With a clean modern nod, it offers sophistication and is effortlessly inviting.

“Through ACV+, we want to help designers and industry professionals to deliver world-class results with exclusive savings, privilege access, dedicated concierge service, and many other attractive perks,” said Elyn-Aisin Lim, Brand & Marketing Manager of Acanva Co. “We are proud to announce the launch of this exciting trade program to designers who have been urging us to offer something similar for years.”

Through this new trade program, ACV+ members get to enjoy exclusive members-only trade discounts up to 30%, a very attractive rate that beats membership discounts from other market players. Joining is easy: Any trade professional can apply by submitting their business details for review and acceptance into the program by clicking here or visiting https://www.acanva.com.

About Acanva Co

Acanva is a design-centric homeware lifestyle brand that is driven by a vision to bring new perspectives to modern contemporary, minimalist design across furniture and homeware products. With the desire to create unique and authentic user-friendly designs, we cater to both the consumer and professional community.

About the ACV+ Acanva Trade Members Program

Developed by designers for designers , The ACV+ aims to provide a community space for design and trade professionals with one-of-a-kind products for interior design projects of all kinds. Offering personalized service, design perspective and premium comfort products to support your vision, that is what Acanva does with The ACV+, delivering the feeling of what we call home into your creation and helping people live how they love to.