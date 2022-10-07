Fiji National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I offer my congratulations to the people of Fiji as you celebrate your independence on October 10.

Over the past 52 years, Fiji has proven to be a strong and integral partner to the United States as we have worked together towards a free, open, resilient, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Moreover, the fortitude of the Fijian people has contributed greatly to our shared ability to respond to the climate crisis; illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing; and COVID-19 in the Pacific region. The United States appreciates the role Fiji has played as a partner and friend for over half a century.

The United States looks forward to many more years of friendship and cooperation between our countries and celebrates with you on this special day.