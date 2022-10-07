Global Ambassador Named for Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards
Lori DeMatteis of MatrixSpace will serve as Honorary Ambassador for the sixth annual awards created by Women and Drones.
“The opportunities for a dynamic, fulfilling career in the emerging space of autonomous flight are massive, yet the aviation industry continues to have a ratio of 93% men to women." ”CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women and Drones is excited to announce the renaming of the Women to Watch in UAS Global Awards to Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards. Lori DeMatteis of MatrixSpace will serve as honorary global ambassador for the awards. DeMatteis is Chief Revenue Officer at next generation AI-enabled sensing solutions provider MatrixSpace and will help to raise awareness of the awards as well as encourage wider participation across the industry.
The Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards will continue to recognize women who are making significant contributions to the UAS/AAM sectors of the aviation industry. This includes inspiring innovations and solutions, leading people, and companies, promoting other women in leadership positions, positively shaping the public perceptions of drones, empowering more women to enter the industry as well as advocating for more inclusive practices in STEM. The awards recognize both individuals and companies.
“The opportunities for a dynamic, fulfilling career in the emerging space of autonomous flight are massive, yet the aviation industry continues to have a ratio of 93% men to women. For the black community and other minorities, the numbers are even further underrepresented,” says DeMatteis. “To be a part of highlighting these roles for women is a significant mission for me. I am therefore delighted to serve as the 2022 Honorary Global Ambassador.”
Since 2017, Women and Drones has successfully elevated the role of women in the growing UAS/AAM ecosystem by recognizing individual women and companies making significant contributions. “That tradition will continue but also evolve just like the UAS/AAM industry,” says Sharon Rossmark, Women and Drones founder and CEO. “With Lori’s support, we will broaden the footprint of the awards program to expand the reach of recognizing women in the broader arena of emerging aviation industries.”
The 2022 Women and Drones Global Awards honorees will be announced during our week of CES activities in Las Vegas. “We are thrilled to build on the energy we’ve created with our CES partnership,” says Rossmark. CES 2023 is scheduled to take place Thursday, January 5th through Sunday January 8th. CES® is the world’s most influential tech event and gives a global audience access to major brands and startups, as well as the industry’s most influential leaders and advocates. For more information about CES 2023, visit: https://www.ces.tech/.
About MatrixSpace:
MatrixSpace is an AI and Sensing company located in Boston MA. www.MatrixSpace.com.
About Women And Drones:
Women And Drones is the leading membership organization dedicated to driving excellence in the Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry by advocating for female participation in this dynamic segment of the global economy. We partner with companies committed to an inclusive culture where women can thrive. Our educational programs range from kindergarten to career in efforts to balance the gender equation in the industry now, as well as for the future of flight. Learn more at www.womenanddrones.com.
About the Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards
Since 2017 Women and Drones has recognized the trailblazers, innovators, mentors, and business leaders who are making significant contributions to the UAS/AAM industry. Each year the company runs a global search for the women and organizations who are inspiring innovations and solutions, positively shaping the public perceptions of UAS/AAM technology, empowering more women to enter the industry as well as advocating for more inclusive practices in STEM and aviation.
