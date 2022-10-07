Compassionate Helpers Kicks Off October with New Florida Location
The full service in-home care agency is actively sharing its name throughout the nation, announcing its sixteenth franchise within months of its fifteenth signing.
He is highly motivated to assist many seniors across the Kissimmee and Orlando areas and will bring reliable and affordable care to the residents there.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compassionate Helpers, a thriving Michigan-based in-home care agency, has just announced a new franchise deal. The agreement closed the first week of October, signing Carlos Fils Jean for the Kissimmee, Florida territory. This franchise marks the 16th total location for the company.
Lativah Greene, owner of Compassionate Helpers, is thrilled with her newest franchisee, noting his dedication from the very start. “Even during Hurricane Ian, Carlos did not allow that to stop him from joining the Compassionate Helpers franchise,” she stated. “He is highly motivated to assist many seniors across the Kissimmee and Orlando areas and will bring reliable and affordable care to the residents there.”
The brand first kicked off its franchise development journey in 2019 and closed its first deal in 2020 for a location in Battle Creek, Michigan. Compassionate Helpers offers a wide array of services to patients 18 years and older with 24 hour care, both medical and non-medical. The brand specializes in care for the senior population and offers customized Alzherimer’s care as well as physical therapy services.
New territories are still available for Compassionate Helpers. According to its website, franchisees of the in-home care agency will find proven operational practices, marketing plans, established branding, and easy-to-follow processes. Franchise owners can expect hands-on training within the corporate territory plus initial training within their location. Ongoing operational and marketing support is also included with every agreement.
To learn more about the Compassionate Helpers franchise opportunity, Greene and her team invite you to visit www.compassionatehelpersfranchise.com or email their team directly at franchise@compassionatehelpers.com.
About Compassionate Helpers
Compassionate Helpers is a full service in-home care agency with over 10 years of experience and dedication to enhancing the quality of life for others. The Compassionate Helpers program is designed to help people stay at home and healthier longer. They offer 24 hour or hourly care, as well as same day services. Find out more about the Compassionate Helpers franchise opportunity by visiting www.compassionatehelpersfranchise.com.
