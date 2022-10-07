JAMES LINCOLN SR.: The Path to One’s True Purpose
Author James Henry Lincoln Sr. provides the ultimate guide for self-discovery and God’s true purpose.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout one’s time, it’s a common phase to go through a quarter-life crisis—when a career doesn’t seem promising or lacks to provide a significant sense of fulfillment. Author James Henry Lincoln Sr. has gone through a radical transformation in his years as a former non-commissioned officer as a Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force and pens a book, "Believe, Believe, Believe" that serves as a guide for people to discover god's special purpose, and to realize one’s identity and worthiness.
Believe, Believe, Believe is filled with Bible scriptures to support and educate readers about the Lord’s plans and doings. James Henry Lincoln Sr. aims to transform readers into believers just as he himself has experienced a wonderful life-changing journey.
James Henry Lincoln Sr. was born in New Castle, PA, and graduated from New Castle Senior High School. The author has served for 22 years in the United States Air Force and is a former non-commissioned officer as a Master Sergeant. During James’ stay in the state of Ohio as his station, he experienced a life-changing transformation when he decided to accept the Lord Jesus Christ into his life. James soon remarried in 1986 to his wife, Gwendolyn Tyler, and now shares five children. James was a former evangelist-teacher in 1994 and was a licensed Minister in 1997. He now serves under the leadership of Pastor Phillip G. Goudeaux at the Calvary Christian Center in Sacramento, California, and is a motivational speaker and author who encourages people to follow their God-given path.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+17148861775 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other