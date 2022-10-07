JAMES LINCOLN SR.: The Road to the Ultimate Discovery
Author James Henry Lincoln Sr. composes a book that serves as a roadmap for believersTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are times in life when one feels lost, confused, and out of place. The author, James Henry Lincoln, guides readers with his book which serves as a journey into discovery. To understand one’s true purpose in life, to realize one’s worthiness, and discover the goodness of God. "Believe, Believe, Believe" is the ultimate journey to create a special bond with the almighty Lord, filled with Bible scriptures to support its teachings and educate readers about God’s one true purpose for each and every one.
Believe, Believe, Believe has served as a life-changing book for people who have been seeking the truth and purpose of their life with the proper guidance of a pastor.
Born in New Castle, PA, and a graduate of New Castle Senior High School, James Henry Lincoln Sr. served in the United States Air Force for 22 years and is a former Master Sergeant. It was when James was stationed in the state of Ohio, he experienced a thorough transformation when accepting the Lord Jesus Christ into his life. James remarried in 1986 with his wife Gwendolyn Taylor and soon learned that she was indeed the answer to his prayers. James and Gwendolyn now share five children together, and James now serves under the leadership of Pastor Philip G. Goudeaux of Calvary Christian Center in Sacramento, California.
