JAMES LINCOLN SR.: HELPS READERS RECONNECT WITH THE ALMIGHTY
Author James Lincoln Sr. pens a book of greatness for people who feel lostTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The feeling of being unsure and losing their purpose in life makes people wonder, leading to being lost in their path with the Lord. "Believe, Believe, Believe" will help readers who seek a better understanding to face the challenges of life with a positive outlook with God by their side. Author James Henry Lincoln Sr.’s inspiration in his book is the desire for everyone to experience God's love just as he feels guided by His grace. Lincoln Sr. provides a book for the lost and guides them in reconnecting with the Almighty. A book of greatness to better understand what they are, who they are, and who God is.
"The Greek term agape is applied both to the love that human beings have for God and the love that God has for human beings," he says in an interview about his book with Pacific Book Review.
James Henry Lincoln Sr. was raised in New Castle, Pennsylvania, and went on to get his high school diploma at New Castle Senior High School.. He served in the Air Force for 22 years as a Master Sergeant. Dr. Brenda K. Goudeaux and Pastor Phillip G. Goudeaux of Calvary Christian Center are James' teachers, and he has grown to push himself to read the Bible for himself rather than just accepting what others say as truth. James wants to help as many people as possible to learn about God.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+17148861775 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other