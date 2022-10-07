Vertical Farming Global Market Estimated To Grow At 23% Rate

Vertical Farming Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Vertical Farming Global Market Report 2022”, the vertical farming market is expected to grow from $4.21 billion in 2021 to $5.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.72%. The global vertical farming market size is expected to grow to $11.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.15%. The rise in urbanization is expected to propel the growth of the global vertical farming market.

Key Trends In The Vertical Farming Market

As the vertical farming industry expands, new developing trends in the sector are emerging to keep up with the technological advancements surrounding the market. One of the latest such kinds of trends is next generation vertical farms, which are farms that make use of hi-tech growing methods to produce high quantities of crops all year round.

Overview Of The Vertical Farming Market

The vertical farming market consists of sales of vertical farms by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which are involved in vertical farming. Vertial farming refers to the process of cultivating vegetables in layers that are stacked vertically. Growing methods include soil, hydroponics, and aeroponics. Vertical farms try to grow food in difficult conditions, such as where arable land is less or unavailable. Using skyscraper-like architecture and many approaches, the system aids mountaintop settlements, deserts, and cities in growing various types of fruits and vegetables.

Vertical Farming Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Irrigation Component, Lighting, Sensor, Climate Control, Building Material, Others

• By Structure: Shipping Container, Building-Based

• By Type: Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics

• By Crop Type: Leafy Green, Pollinated Plants, Nutraceutical Plant

• By Application: Indoor, Outdoor

• By Geography: The global vertical farming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as 4D Bios Inc., AeroFarms, Agricool, Agrilution, American Hydroponics, CropOne, Freight Farms, Green Sense Farms, Heliospectra Ab, Illumitex Inc., Infarms, Osram, Plenty Unlimited Inc., Signify Holding, Sky Greens, Spread, Square Mile Farms Ltd., Swegreen, Urban Crop Solutions, Valoya, Eden Green Technology, Gotham Greens Holdings LLC, AppHarvest, Kalera, General Hydroponics Inc., Mirai Co. Ltd., Altius Farms, Bowery Farming, Future Crops, Growpod Solutions, and Intelligent Growth Solutions.

Vertical Farming Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of global vertical farming market. The market report gives global vertical farming market analysis and global vertical farming market forecast market size, global vertical farming industry growth drivers, global vertical farming market segments, global vertical farming market major players, global vertical farming market growth across geographies, and global vertical farming market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The global vertical farming market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

