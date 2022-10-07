Sodexo Canada Achieves Highest Level of Certification for Progressive Aboriginal Relations

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Ontario, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 7, 2022 – Sodexo Canada – Energy and Resources was recognized last night in Vancouver by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) as a Gold Level certified Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR) company. This is Sodexo’s 21st year as PAR certified and, this year, it is the only company to earn Gold Level, the highest level of certification.



“Promoting, reinforcing and nurturing business relationships with Indigenous communities and Nations is paramount to our work,” says Suzanne Bergeron, President, Sodexo Canada. “Achieving CCAB PAR Gold certification is a clear demonstration of the commitment we have to build relationships that are true partnerships, designed to benefit communities where we operate over the long term.”

PAR is a CCAB certification program that confirms corporate performance in Indigenous relations. The program supports participants’ efforts towards progressive improvement and commitment to prosperity in Indigenous communities and with Indigenous businesses. PAR is the premier corporate social responsibility program, providing a high level of assurance through an independent, third-party verification process of company reports on measurable outcomes and initiatives in four performance areas: Leadership Actions, Employment, Business Development, and Community Relationships. These verified reports are then reviewed by an independent jury of Indigenous business leaders who assign the final certification level.

“We commend Sodexo on their journey to economic reconciliation by focusing on growth in Indigenous inclusion and representation within their corporation,” says Tabatha Bull, President & CEO of, the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business. “Sodexo’s 21-year commitment to Progressive Aboriginal Relations in itself is to be commended, achieving Gold-Level PAR certification is a major accomplishment.”

Sodexo Canada works with 84 Indigenous suppliers in 30 Indigenous communities to support local economic development and create mutually beneficial partnerships. Supporting the growth of communities through business partnerships includes hiring, training and developing Indigenous people. Sixty-three percent of the remote location workforce are Indigenous.

More information about Sodexo Canada’s commitment and focus on Indigenous prosperity can be found in the 2021 Indigenous Report .

About Sodexo Canada



Sodexo delivers a wide range of customized solutions, designed to optimize work and living environments. Sodexo has been providing food and facilities management services in Canada for over 40 years, with a focus on enhancing safety, work process and well-being. Sodexo is a market leader in Canada. Sodexo has been recognized as a top employer for the past seven consecutive years. Sodexo is proud to have created the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, an independent charitable organization that has raised over $3 million to fight hunger and donated more than one million meals to at-risk youth across Canada since 2007. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sodexocanada

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sodexo.ca/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sodexo/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sodexocanada/

Key Figures



10 000 employees

Recipient of Canada's Greenest Employer Awards 2021

Recipient of Canada's Diversity & Inclusion Employer Awards 2021

1 million consumers served daily

Contact:



Stéphanie Aubin – stephanie.aubin@sodexo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4e6842b-7bb1-4164-9616-7a9483796c63



